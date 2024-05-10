Moulin Rouge! Brings the Spectacle of Bohemian Paris to St. Louis

In theater, the term jukebox musical is most often used to refer to a musical that features a singular songbook, usually popular tunes from an era, performer or group. Moulin Rouge! The Musical, at the Fabulous Fox Theatre, pushes the envelope on this idea with fantastically entertaining results. Based on the 2001 movie of the same name, the high-energy show features integrated musical mash-ups showcasing chart-topping pop songs as well as snippets of familiar blues and opera numbers.

Set around 1900, the show introduces audiences to Paris in its Bohemian heyday as Christian, an American poet and composer fresh off the boat, arrives eager to immerse himself in the artist’s life. He soon meets the painter Henri Toulouse-Lautrec and Santiago, an Argentinian dancer and choreographer, who welcome him and his songwriting prowess and invite him to the famed Moulin Rouge. Christian is immediately smitten with the club’s star, the beautiful and tragic Satine, who mistakes him for the Duke of Monroth and tries to seduce him in hopes he will invest in the financially strapped club. The Duke and the club’s proprietor walk in on the two but, with help from Toulouse-Lautrec and Santiago, Christian and Satine quickly improvise a musical pitch and secure the investment. A love triangle forms between Christian, Satine and the Duke, threatening the production and forcing Satine to make a heartbreaking choice.

Christian Douglas is immensely likeable and engaging as Christian, with a rich, pleasing voice and impressive range that harmonizes well with the other characters. He’s genuine and easy to root for with a touch of naivety that keeps hopes high. Gabrielle McClinton gracefully conveys Satine’s hidden fragility and longing while balancing her affection for Christian against her need to win over Andrew Brewer’s Duke of Monroth. Brewer is one of the most captivating villains I’ve seen in a while and uses charm and complimentary vocals to make a convincing case to win Satine before revealing a cruel, manipulative and transactional nature. Nick Rashad Burroughs and Danny Bergos are the embodiment of “truth, beauty, freedom and love,” the Bohemian creed, and a delightful addition to any scene, while Sarah Bowden is surprisingly sympathetic as Nini, and Robert Petkoff is fabulously over the top as the proprietor and emcee Harold Zidler.

As with the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more about the songs, love and spectacle than the story, which borrows heavily from familiar period tales. Movie fans may miss the Bollywood influence, but that gap is filled with several new and highly entertaining numbers mixing in songs released in the last 20 years. Intricately interwoven songs, energetic choreography and a lavish set that seamlessly fits into the Fox keep audiences enraptured and do a better than expected job of making the large theater feel like an intimate club. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is an exceptionally well produced and enjoyable take on the jukebox musical genre.



Written by John Logan, based on the 2001 movie written by Baz Luhrmann. Directed by Alex Timbers. Now playing at the Fox Theatre (527 North Grand Boulevard, fabulousfox.com) through Sunday, May 12. Tickets are $45 to $150. Showtimes vary.

