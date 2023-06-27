Muny Theatre Magic Sparkles in Disney's Beauty and the Beast

The pleasantly positive musical captures the spirit of the animated film

By on Tue, Jun 27, 2023 at 3:13 pm

The Beast (Ben Crawford) and Belle (Ashley Blanchet) in the Muny Theatre's production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.
Phillip Hamer Photography
The Beast (Ben Crawford) and Belle (Ashley Blanchet) in the Muny Theatre's production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

The Muny’s 105th season offers a show to satisfy almost every musical taste, and Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is this year’s family friendly, young audience hit. The love story with a lesson features big, bold characters; catchy, upbeat tunes and effective use of stagecraft, particularly with the cleverly extravagant costumes, eliciting lots of positive reactions and applause.

In a castle overlooking an idyllic French village, a brash young prince is turned into a Beast for being cruel and unkind to a sorceress in disguise. He lives in seclusion with his servants, now sentient common household objects under the spell. Meanwhile, Belle is the most beautiful girl in the village near the castle. She is, however, more interested in reading books and imagining worlds beyond her little village. Gaston, the village’s most handsome and eligible bachelor, is determined to marry Belle, but neither she nor her inventor father pay him much heed. 

A twist of fate brought on by Belle’s hapless father brings the two tales together, and Belle and the Beast build a bond through her empathy and their shared feeling of being rejected by society. Stage director John Tartaglia and music director Ben Whiteley bring this story to life with a talented cast, featuring memorable performances by Ashley Blanchet and Ben Crawford as Belle and the princely Beast. Though clearly part of a fantasy world, their personifications carry a sense of authenticity that’s supported by a committed and lively ensemble.

Blanchet moves with effortless grace and gives Belle a voice with the slightly ethereal quality of a Disney Princess. Crawford has a rich, deep voice that convincingly connects with his beastly roar while remaining believable in tender moments. Claybourne Elder and Tommy Bracco are appropriately over-the-top as the insufferably vain Gaston and eager to please LeFou, while Eric Jordan Young, Kelvin Moon Loh, Ann Harada, Holly Ann Butler, Michael Hobin, Debby Lennon and Wesley Slade are comic delights as Cogsworth, Lumiere, Mrs. Potts and the rest of the castle’s staff. The quick-paced show also features smart use of puppetry to lessen the scary scenes and some quick changes that add to the sense of magical transformation. Notable songs include the lovely overture and entr’acte as well as “Home,” “A Change in Me” and “Beauty and the Beast,” all of which are touching and personal. The big numbers, particularly “Belle,” “Be Our Guest” and “Human Again” are full of revelation, athletic choreography and infectious energy.


While Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is generally uplifting and emotionally satisfying — and the lesson of not judging people solely on their appearances is admirable — I find the story troubling. Objectively speaking, Gaston and the Beast are seriously flawed, and it’s disheartening that Belle gives up her dreams to save the Beast. Still, there’s a lot of warmth woven into the catchy songs and satisfying magical mischief in the story arc, ensuring the elements come together in an enjoyable, family friendly musical that packs plenty of comedy, and lessons suitable for all ages, into its happily ever after.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is composed by Alan Menken with Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and libretto by Linda Woolverton. The director is John Tartaglia and the music director is Ben Whiteley. Presented by the Muny Theatre (1 Theatre Drive, 314-361-1900, muny.org) through June 30. Tickets are $19 to $120.
About The Author

Tina Farmer

Tina Farmer is a longtime critic who has spent the last decade reviewing productions for KDHX. She is also very involved with the St. Louis Theater Circle, which supports the theater community by organizing annual awards that honor the best local productions.
