Murder Mystery Dinner Brings Intrigue to St. Charles

Tompkins Riverside will host the dinner.
St. Charles — St. Louis' least favorite cousin — often gets a bad rap. Its river views are scenic but its people conservative. Its downtown is quaint but pales to St. Louis city nightlife. But next Wednesday, something interesting will finally happen in St. Charles ... murder!
Well, not exactly. Tompkins Riverside (500 South Main Street, 636-493-6332, tompkinsriverside.com)
will host a Murder Mystery Dinner at the restaurant's location on St. Charles' historic Main Street. The restaurant is partnering with Jest Murder Mystery Co. to bring Tompkins' first interactive mystery-dining event.
Guests will eat a three-course dinner as professional entertainers dramatize acts. Old Dominick Distillery will serve its spirits in addition to signature cocktails and cash bar. Teams who solve the mystery the fastest will receive a prize. Ticket costs range from $72 to $80, and the event begins at 5 p.m.