Keep Cinco De Mayo Going with $5 Primo Taco Specials This Week

MYLF Appreciation Night at the Strip Club Is the Best Mother’s Day Celebration

Honor your mother by throwing money at MYLFs

By on Tue, May 9, 2023 at 12:41 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Remember to hit up the ATM before you head out! - VIA FLICKR/BRH_IMAGES
VIA FLICKR/BRH_IMAGES
Remember to hit up the ATM before you head out!

Mother’s Day is usually about boring stuff like brunch and cheap flowers and shitty breakfasts in bed. But it doesn’t have to be such a snoozefest.

Check out the event being hosted this weekend at the Country Rock Cabaret:

That’s right, because every day should be MYLF appreciation day at the strip club. These moms out here are working hard for the money and bringing it home to their kids to support them and their futures. If there is anybody you should mindlessly throw cash at, it is a hardworking MYLF. Ask any MYLF. She’ll tell you.

This weekend you can head to the Country Rock Cabaret (200 Monsanto Avenue, Sauget, IL; 618-274-4500) where they’ll be giving you deep discounts for attending their MYLF appreciation night.

Bottle service at a strip club isn’t usually known for being cheap, but this Saturday, you can score bottle specials for $99 and shot specials for $5.

If you already have a MYLF in your life, bring her along so she can join the party. It’s hard being a MYLF and they deserve a break, too, not just subpar pancakes and stupid kid drawings.

Can we get an amen?
Related
The lady, the legend.

Stormy Daniels Did St. Louis — And It Was Magnificent


Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is the digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Now Playing: Tesseract Theatre Offers a Warm, Relatable Welcome to Arroyo's

By Tina Farmer

Remi Mark plays Amalia “Molly” Arroyo in Welcome to Arroyo’s.

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, May 4 to 7

By Riverfront Times Staff

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will perform The Damnation of Faust, conductor and Music Director Stéphane Denève's favorite work, this Friday.

Review: The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey Is Painfully Poignant

By Tina Farmer

Joe Hanrahan on stage during The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey.

Review: The Black Rep's Eubie! Is a Must-See Show

By Tina Farmer

Performers on stage during the Black Rep's Eubie!

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us