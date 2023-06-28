Mystery VHS Night at Arkadin Cinema Is Gen X Paradise

Bring any random VHS tape and get in for free

By on Wed, Jun 28, 2023 at 12:51 pm

click to enlarge Fans enjoy a rare film at Arkadin Cinema. - Photo courtesy of St. Louis' Don't Push Pause Podcast
Photo courtesy of St. Louis' Don't Push Pause Podcast
Fans enjoy a rare film at Arkadin Cinema.
If you’re down to roll the dice on your evening entertainment, drop into Mystery VHS Night at Arkadin Cinema & Bar (5228 Gravois Avenue, 314-221-2173) this Thursday, June 29.

Here’s how it works: You bring any random VHS tape, and it gets you in for free. That tape could contain your home movies, a quality classic film, a bargain-bin horror flick, whatever.

Then the organizers play a bit of the tapes that everybody brought in for the crowd and they choose which VHS tape gets picked to be the entertainment that night. Best of all, if your tape is the chosen one, you get free drinks and concessions all night.

The show starts at 7:15 p.m., and they collect tapes right up until 7 p.m., so stop in after work for some (likely hilarious but also possibly terrifying) weeknight fun. Visit arkadincinema.com for more information.

