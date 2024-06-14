Nashville Police Officer Arrested for Appearing in Adult Video

A Nashville police officer, Sean Herman, 33, has been arrested and charged with two counts of felony official misconduct after allegedly appearing in an adult video on OnlyFans while on duty. Herman was fired one day after detectives became aware of the video last month.

The video, titled "Can't believe he didn't arrest me," shows Herman, participating in a mock traffic stop while in uniform, groping a woman's breasts, and grabbing his genitals through his pants. The officer's face is not visible, but his cruiser, patrol car, and Metro Nashville Police Department patch on his shoulder are clearly visible.

The Metro Nashville Police Department launched an investigation immediately upon discovering the video. The internal investigation determined Herman to be the officer appearing in the video. He was fired on May 9 and arrested on June 14, with a bond set at $3,000.