New Art Exhibit at the Kranzberg Explores Identity Through Fashion

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO One of the five pieces in Felia Davenport's upcoming exhibit Torn Mixology.

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Kranzberg Arts Foundation resident Felia Davenport creates clothing that tells a story.

will present a new clothing-based art exhibition starting February 3.represents the final project for Kranzberg Arts Foundation visual artist in residence Felia Davenport, associate professor of communication and media at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.The display features clothing that “explores the journey of identifying as a multi-racial female.” The five pieces correspond to different phases of life, from childhood through adulthood. "Each design will be quilted to map out the evolving journey and struggle with identity,” according to a press release.Davenport has served as an artist in residence for the Kranzberg Arts Foundation since 2021. She is one of 15 throughout the St. Louis area. Davenport holds a BFA and an MFA in costume design and has created costumes for theater and dance companies across the world, including in St. Louis, New York, London, Nigeria and South Africa."Clothing is one of the best visual communicators and growing up it allowed me to verbalize my emotions and beliefs in connection to the world,” Davenport says in the press release. “Clothing became one of the first ways that I could express my identity in a world that made me feel displaced.”The exhibition runs from February 3 to March 25, with a reception on opening night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Davenport will also hold a talk about her work on March 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The exhibit is free.