New Exhibit at the Kranzberg Considers Dangers of Doom Scrolling

click to enlarge Scout Hudson "Confluence Over Time" is part of Doom Scroll.

Vincent Stemmler, a Kranzberg Arts Foundation’s artist in residence since 2021, doesn’t want to tell a story of redemption. Stemmler’s art isn’t meant to elicit an idealized emotion, nor is it meant to fit into any one simple descriptor.

Instead, their upcoming exhibit, Doom Scroll, depicts a clustered, collective conscious fidgeting and frothing, sweltered by ceaseless social anxiety and, as said by Stemmler, “the feeling that everything is fucked.”

That mixed-media show at the Kranzberg Arts Center (501 North Grand Boulevard, (314) 549-9990, kranzbergartsfoundation.org/the-kranzberg/) opens today with a reception from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The exhibit’s name derives from the act of doom scrolling, a practice in which an individual will be inundated with negative, anxiety-inducing content on social media.

click to enlarge Scout Hudson The show includes works made from materials found in Stemmler's life.

“It's interesting the way that social media works and doom scrolling works,” Stemmler says. “A lot of times when people are doom scrolling, they're consuming information that is very poignant and real and painful to look at. I don't know if this brings awareness that makes people more present or if it makes them less present. And for me, it tends to have both effects.”

Doom Scroll is about the danger of perspective. The show presents the three phases within the cycle of doom; first, a call-out of those wrongly writing history, second, an epitaph of those who have been misrepresented and lastly, a testimony of those caught powerlessly observing.

“Very seldomly is what really happened actually represented and taught to people. It creates this environment of distrust,” Stemmler says. “How can we trust the world around us when we've been sold lies upon lies upon lies?”

Doom Scroll is composed of two bodies of work, each reflecting both inward and outward. The first body features depictions of the artist's most personal places, an intimate assemblage of Stemmler’s St. Louis — a city struck by entropy and grief. The other is a manifestation of spiraling thoughts that tells a narrative of an unabated anxiety’s razing both the individual and society. Displayed together, the two bodies of work evoke a feeling of festering and inescapable doom in the viewer.

“I had intended on doing a show that was about these really personal spaces, doing a lot of introspection and self-reflection through the work,” Stemmler says. “But as I started to develop this body of work, other ideas started coming out of it.” The show incorporates themes of death, memory and volatility, as Stemmler’s art merges together the issues they believe are innate to a capitalistic, neo-colonial society.

Stemmler’s work is anthropological because each piece is an artifact of both self and city, using materials that range from trash to plants from their everyday life, making the exhibit itself a living documentation. In a piece titled “Confluence Over Time,” live grass surrounds battered two-liters underneath a digitally altered amalgam of photographs taken at the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers at Columbia Bottoms Conservation Area.

“A lot of times, [art depicts] this very romanticized idea of the landscape. I was more interested in conveying something real,” Stemmler says. “Looking at the contemporary landscape, you can’t see a landscape that doesn’t have trash.”

A theme of environmental justice weaves throughout the gallery yet is often entangled with the principles of hierarchy and death. In “Lovejoy,” Stemmler edited a photograph of the Elijah P. Lovejoy Monument, located in Alton, Illinois, saturating the sky with a blaring red hue. The piece mirrors the worsening air quality of the St. Louis metro area with the story of Lovejoy, a abolitionist writer who fled St. Louis in 1837 after his printing press was destroyed by slavery advocates. Shortly after relocating, Lovejoy was murdered by a pro-slavery mob. Stemmler believes the history of Lovejoy is too often left untold.



click to enlarge Scout Hudson "Lovejoy" considers the story of Elijah P. Lovejoy.

Following Lovejoy, the show expands on the mutability of memory by examining the age-old axiom that “history is written by the victors.” In the piece “al-Quds,” Stemmler arranged a shelf of found objects from Jerusalem. Stemmler, who grew up in a multicultural home with Lebanese roots, feels the creation of this piece was an opportunity for them to reckon with their heritage. At the same time, they reexamined their Arab heritage and Christian upbringing in the larger context of the Israel-Palestine conflict. They note this process led to questions rather than conclusions, yet they wished more people would pursue a similar reflection.

All of these themes culminate in perhaps the most striking and most personal piece in the gallery: “False Memories at the Funerary Chapel.” Stemmler’s mother died when they were young, and they have carried a vivid memory of her funeral for much of their adult life. At the beginning of the Kranzberg residency, Stemmler returned to the funeral home where their mother’s service was held. In their memory, the image of a white, ceramic tiled archway and a fake shade tree near a fountain lingered for decades. When originally planning “Doom Scroll,” Stemmler envisioned a depiction of the tree representing resilience, an embodiment of a hopeful tenacity found even in the gravest of places.



click to enlarge Scout Hudson “False Memories at the Funerary Chapel" is about Stemmler confronting their own false memories.

However, upon returning to the funerary chapel, the funeral home director of 30 years informed Stemmler that neither the fake tree nor the white tiling ever existed. At this moment, Stemmler was confronted with their own experience with false memory and, concurrently, realized a show about resilience would be inauthentic.

Stemmler began to question how false memories act as a coping mechanism, and how this can happen beyond the parameters of an individual's mind. In this questioning, Stemmler found the crux of their show — the dilapidated Rivers, the exile of Lovejoy and their own misremembering of personal history, all contributing to larger themes of subjectivity and anguish.

Looming above the gallery are two signs, both taken by Stemmler from the streets of St. Louis: “$30 PER MONTH BURIAL INSURANCE”and “DIRECT CREMATION $600.” Below them, rest a pile of signage reading “GUN SHOW.” The signs cast a harrowing bleakness over the gallery, but for many St. Louis residents, these signs are not an unfamiliar sight.



click to enlarge Scout Hudson The show incorporates found signs.

“These ideas are sold to us, and it’s like this wool pulled over our eyes,” Stemmler says. They often ponder the purpose of the signage. Many of the signs are placed in neighborhoods with histories of violence and police brutality. They wonder: Are the signs intended for residents or those just passing through? Are they intended to be reactive or proactive?The spiral of question of intentionality can be paralyzing for Stemmler. Yet, these questions are unavoidable as they are often cyclical. In “Doom Scroll,” the signs physically mimic the constant inundation of fear-based content seen on social media.

“Bringing in these different objects is evidence of what’s happening,” Stemmler says. “There’s this kind of loop.” For Stemmler, the objects uphold the burden of truth — they are proof of a society crumbling under impending doom.

In the back corner of the gallery rests a self portrait of a dead Stemmler. Delicate, decaying branches cage the artist’s partially decomposed body. The painting is muddled, as swathes of red, blue and green emanate from Stemmler’s body. Even in death, they exhibit an inescapable swarm of emotion.

The masterwork of Stemmler’s gallery is their depiction of intersectional and coinciding themes. While ostensibly separate, the theme of each piece connects it to the next, crafting a grim cohesion within the gallery. The pieces speak to each other, connected by the shared language of violence and identity.

“The theme of intersectionality, for me, is really more of an idea of holisticness and how these things are actually all tied together, " says Stemmler. “Even though they don't necessarily look like it, at the root, they really, really are.”

Doom Scroll will be open Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. until July 20. Stemmler will deliver an artist's talk at 1 p.m. on June 17. For more information, visit kranzbergartsfoundation.org/doomscroll/.

