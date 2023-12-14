New Jewish Theatre's Into the Woods Gleams With Good Spirit

click to enlarge Jon Gitchoff Into the Woods twists familiar fairy tales into new adventure.

Fans of Stephen Sondheim, families looking for entertainment options that aren’t holiday themed and musical aficionados are in for a treat with New Jewish Theatre’s fanciful production of Into the Woods. The beloved musical twists familiar fairy tales into a new adventure filled with humor and charming characters.

Jack’s beloved Milky White is too old to give milk, and mother says she must be sold. Red Riding Hood stops by the Baker’s shop to load up on bread and sweets to take to her grandmother. The Baker and his wife desperately want to have a child while Cinderella desperately wants to attend the prince’s festival. And the prince, make that two princes, are looking for the damsels of their dreams (which, it turns out, is very different from a real woman). Each character must go into the woods in order to achieve their goal. Funny how such a simple task can get so easily turned on end.

The familiar stories are twisted together creating a musical fairy-tale mash-up that offers some surprises and the required happy ending. The cast is among the best I’ve seen, with strong voices and characterizations that bring fiction to life. Matt Billings and Kevin Corpuz are the dashing, self-absorbed princes, Matthew Cox is appealing and guileless as Jack and Kevin O’Brien is consistently positive as the Baker, while Phil Leveling is appropriately sneaky as the rhyming Mysterious Man. Sarah Gene Dowling is both ruthless and sympathetic as the Witch, Aliyah Jacobs is clever and beguiling as Little Red, Victoria Pines is all worry and concern as Jack’s mom and Sarah Wilkerson hits the high notes with ease as the cloistered Rapunzel. Kristen Joy Lintvedt is a charming, winsome Cinderella while Molly Wennstrom’s Baker’s Wife may be the smartest, most sensible character in the entire story. The cast commits fully, ensuring the audience cares about the outcome.

Director Robert Quinlan, and music director Larry D. Pry, who also fills the Narrator roll with a warm, pleasant tone, keep the cast on their toes and the audience, even those who know the story well, on the edge of their seats with interest while C. Otis Sweezey’s imaginative and malleable set design, Jayson M. Lawshee’s effectively inventive lighting design create a sense of magic and Amanda Werre’s sound design really delivers the presence of the giants without our ever seeing them.



The songs provide context and texture returning again and again to the haunting refrain of “Into the Woods.” “Hello, Little Girl,” “Giants in the Sky,” “Agony” and “Ever After” are standouts in the first act, and “No One is Alone” and “Children Will Listen” wrap up the show on a gorgeous, if cautionary, note. The show is likely not suitable for very young or more sensitive children (and I have serious reservations regarding the Baker’s Wife’s story arc, but that’s a much different conversation). The technical and performance elements in New Jewish Theatre’s production of Into the Woods align almost perfectly, and the songs lead us on a path through a magical kingdom in a land far, far away, creating an enjoyable escape that thoroughly entertains.

