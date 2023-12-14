New Jewish Theatre's Into the Woods Gleams With Good Spirit

A strong cast and inventive staging helps the production stand out

By on Thu, Dec 14, 2023 at 6:10 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Into the Woods twists familiar fairy tales into new adventure.
Jon Gitchoff
Into the Woods twists familiar fairy tales into new adventure.

Fans of Stephen Sondheim, families looking for entertainment options that aren’t holiday themed and musical aficionados are in for a treat with New Jewish Theatre’s fanciful production of Into the Woods. The beloved musical twists familiar fairy tales into a new adventure filled with humor and charming characters.

Jack’s beloved Milky White is too old to give milk, and mother says she must be sold. Red Riding Hood stops by the Baker’s shop to load up on bread and sweets to take to her grandmother. The Baker and his wife desperately want to have a child while Cinderella desperately wants to attend the prince’s festival. And the prince, make that two princes, are looking for the damsels of their dreams (which, it turns out, is very different from a real woman). Each character must go into the woods in order to achieve their goal. Funny how such a simple task can get so easily turned on end.

The familiar stories are twisted together creating a musical fairy-tale mash-up that offers some surprises and the required happy ending. The cast is among the best I’ve seen, with strong voices and characterizations that bring fiction to life. Matt Billings and Kevin Corpuz are the dashing, self-absorbed princes, Matthew Cox is appealing and guileless as Jack and Kevin O’Brien is consistently positive as the Baker, while Phil Leveling is appropriately sneaky as the rhyming Mysterious Man. Sarah Gene Dowling is both ruthless and sympathetic as the Witch, Aliyah Jacobs is clever and beguiling as Little Red, Victoria Pines is all worry and concern as Jack’s mom and Sarah Wilkerson hits the high notes with ease as the cloistered Rapunzel. Kristen Joy Lintvedt is a charming, winsome Cinderella while Molly Wennstrom’s Baker’s Wife may be the smartest, most sensible character in the entire story. The cast commits fully, ensuring the audience cares about the outcome.

Director Robert Quinlan, and music director Larry D. Pry, who also fills the Narrator roll with a warm, pleasant tone, keep the cast on their toes and the audience, even those who know the story well, on the edge of their seats with interest while C. Otis Sweezey’s imaginative and malleable set design, Jayson M. Lawshee’s effectively inventive lighting design create a sense of magic and Amanda Werre’s sound design really delivers the presence of the giants without our ever seeing them.

The songs provide context and texture returning again and again to the haunting refrain of “Into the Woods.” “Hello, Little Girl,” “Giants in the Sky,” “Agony” and “Ever After” are standouts in the first act, and “No One is Alone” and “Children Will Listen” wrap up the show on a gorgeous, if cautionary, note. The show is likely not suitable for very young or more sensitive children (and I have serious reservations regarding the Baker’s Wife’s story arc, but that’s a much different conversation). The technical and performance elements in New Jewish Theatre’s production of Into the Woods align almost perfectly, and the songs lead us on a path through a magical kingdom in a land far, far away, creating an enjoyable escape that thoroughly entertains.

Slideshow

15 St. Louis Holiday Traditions You Don't Want to Miss

Reuben Hemmer
15 slides
St. Charles Christmas TraditionsSt. Charles (discoverstcharles.com/events/christmas-traditions)Every year, Main Street in St. Charles transforms into a holiday wonderland with St. Charles Christmas Traditions, a festival that allows visitors to step back in time and experience the season the old-fashioned way. We're talking chestnuts actually roasting on the fire, Santas from all around the world, carolers, carriage rides, beloved holiday characters and more. It&rsquo;s on offer every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through December 24. Garden GlowMissouri Botanical Garden (4344 Shaw Boulevard, mobot.org)This annual favorite is better than ever this year, with elevated s&rsquo;mores from the S&rsquo;more Shack and a giant dance floor that lights up and makes noise when you step on it. Rest assured the classics are back, too, with tunnels of candy cane-colored lights and some terrifically lit trees. Rent a s&rsquo;mores pit to up the fun factor. The Way of LightsOur Lady of Snows Shrine (442 South DeMazenod Drive, Belleville, Illinois; snows.org/wayoflights)If you like your Christmas traditions old school &mdash; meaning both charmingly low-key and with a heavy dose of religion &mdash; you&rsquo;ll love the Way of Lights at Our Lady of Snows Shrine in Belleville. The Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate offer a driveable loop of lighted displays perfect for younger kids, which culminate in a manger scene. It&rsquo;s free (though donations are encouraged), as is the petting zoo at the end. Why not splurge for an $8 camel ride or some concession-style eats? Anheuser-Busch Brewery turns on the holiday lights this weekend. The NutcrackerThe Touhill (1 Touhill Circle, stlouisballet.org/thenutcracker)The St. Louis Ballet mounts a full roster of performances of The Nutcracker, with numerous options to accommodate the younger ballet lover in your life (think: 2 p.m. matinees, 6 p.m. evening performances). Wisely, the ballet is also a briskly paced two hours including intermission &mdash; so even the non-ballet lovers roped into joining you for the Sugar Plum Fairy can manage their annoyance. Not into driving to UMSL? On December 22 only, you can also catch a traveling production making a two-show stop at the Fabulous Fox. Details at nutcracker.com. Ice Skating in Forest ParkSteinberg Rink (400 Jefferson Drive, steinbergrink.com)Strangely enough, the &ldquo;largest outdoor ice skating rink in the Midwest&rdquo; isn&rsquo;t located in some godforsaken place that&rsquo;s always freezing like Milwaukee or Minnesota but rather right here in balmy St. Louis. General admission is just $6 with skates another $10. And if you&rsquo;re too busy before Christmas, never fear &mdash; this tradition runs all the way into early March.
Click to View 15 slides
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Tina Farmer

Tina Farmer is a longtime critic who has spent the last decade reviewing productions for KDHX. She is also very involved with the St. Louis Theater Circle, which supports the theater community by organizing annual awards that honor the best local productions.
Scroll to read more Theater Review articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Get a Sneak Peek of New Chain of Rocks Park Opening in 2024

By Paula Tredway

Chain of Rocks Park

Meet Netflix's Glass Blowing Stars at Third Degree on Friday

By Jessica Rogen

John Sharvin (left) in Netflix's Blown Away is one of two stars from the show who will soon be in St. Louis.

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, December 14 to 17

By Riverfront Times Staff

Le Meridien Hotel's Chalet pop-up bar affords you the opportunity to inject a little luxury into your holiday festivities.

Scott Alexander Hess' New Novel Was Inspired by His Time in India

By Chris Andoe

Scott Alexander Hess is a St. Louis native.

Also in Arts & Culture

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, December 14 to 17

By Riverfront Times Staff

Le Meridien Hotel's Chalet pop-up bar affords you the opportunity to inject a little luxury into your holiday festivities.

Meet Netflix's Glass Blowing Stars at Third Degree on Friday

By Jessica Rogen

John Sharvin (left) in Netflix's Blown Away is one of two stars from the show who will soon be in St. Louis.

Get a Sneak Peek of New Chain of Rocks Park Opening in 2024

By Paula Tredway

Chain of Rocks Park

Scott Alexander Hess' New Novel Was Inspired by His Time in India

By Chris Andoe

Scott Alexander Hess is a St. Louis native.
More

Digital Issue

December 13, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us