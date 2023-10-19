New Jewish Theatre's The Immigrant is Relevant, Compelling Theater

click to enlarge Jon Gitchoff Bryn McLaughlin as Leah and Dustin Lane Petrillo as Haskell in The Immigrant.

Historically and anthropologically speaking, the United States is a country built by immigrants (including those who did not freely choose to immigrate) and their descendants. History shows time and again that recent immigrants face prejudice, disdain and violence in their new homes, even as they work hard to belong. New Jewish Theatre and director Rebekah Scallet explore this dichotomy in The Immigrant, a moving production that brings history to life with a gentle touch that represents and speaks to our better angels.

The tale follows young Haskell Harelik’s journey from his war-torn Russia to building a new life in the U.S., with the action beginning the moment he arrives on U.S. shores. From humble beginnings as a banana cart vendor, and despite some distrust and hostility, Harelik builds a successful business and new friendships in Hamilton, Texas, without losing his Jewish faith or the tug of roots from home. His closest friends and benefactors are Milton and Ima Perry, a banker and his kind, curious wife. There are some fundamental differences of perspective between Milton and Harelik that strain their friendship, however, including the arrival of Harelik’s wife, the very Russian, very frightened and faithfully observant Leah.

Dustin Lane Petrillo is sympathetic and genuinely engaging as the determined and hopeful Haskell Harelik. He captures our attention with heartfelt expression, showing capability and resilience without losing hope or the audience’s attention. As Milton and Ima Perry, David Wassilak and Mindy Shaw convincingly personify gracious and genteel Southerners, ones comfortable enough not to perceive Harelik as a threat. They see him as an individual and give him a chance, though Wassilak’s Milton shows deep-rooted prejudice by making it clear he considers Harelik the exceptional immigrant, not the rule. Bryn McLaughlin is initially distraught and almost inconsolable as Leah; she doesn’t like the strangeness and unfamiliarity of her new home. McLaughlin and Petrillo express the couple’s reunion with convincing hesitance and desire, while McLaughlin and Shaw create a bond of friendship that equals the depth and sincerity of Petrillo and Wassilak.

New immigrants often arrive on U.S. shores with little more than hope and the skills learned in their homeland only to face the suspicion, fear and too frequent open hostility of earlier immigrants. And yet, somehow, small connections are made and, sometimes, common courtesy leads to mutual respect and curiosity leads to friendship. Though the play is set long ago, its theme is relevant and important to today’s political realities as well as a reminder that our own actions, no matter how small, can have long-lasting, life-altering consequences.

The Immigrant by Mark Harelik, weaves the larger history of Jewish migration through Galveston, Texas, at the turn of the 20th century with his immigrant grandfather’s personal history. Director Scallet and a captivating cast ensure some of the darker realities of being a stranger in a strange land are shared along with the joy and new discoveries, resulting in an uplifting and comforting tale that’s suitable for most families, though some may leave the theater with questions about immigration and acceptance.

The Immigrant is written by Mark Harelik and directed by Rebekah Scallet. It is presented by New Jewish Theatre at the Wool Theatre (2 Millstone Campus Drive) through Sunday, October 29. Showtimes vary, and tickets are $27 to $58.