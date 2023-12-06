New Line Theatre’s Pot-Infused Musical Is Surreal, Nostalgic Fun

click to enlarge Jill Ritter Lindberg Tawaine Noah as Harry's Dead Twin in Jesus and Johnny Appleweed’s Holy Rollin’ Family Christmas.

Holiday revelers and partiers looking to take their celebrations to new highs should plan to pop into the Grandel Theatre for New Line Theatre’s original holiday musical spoof Jesus and Johnny Appleweed’s Holy Rollin’ Family Christmas. Penned by company artistic director Scott Miller, the story taps into a cross-section of weed culture and nostalgia to create a hilarious and upbeat musical for mature audiences.

Set in mid-century middle America with playful nods to the sitcoms, cartoons and familiar jingles that permeated the airwaves of the ’60s and ’70s, we join the Goodson family on Christmas Eve 1959. The times they are a changing, but dad Hugh is reluctant to embrace the future. Perhaps a little reefer would help him relax? That’s what the rest of the family thinks, and his wife Bess has even baked some special Christmas cookies. After the rest of the family goes to bed, Hugh stays in the living room, falls asleep and is visited by multiple ghosts who try to adjust his perspective.

Terrell Thompson is solid as Harry Goodson. He’s a bit out of harmony and step with the rest of the family in a humorous way. Kay Love is fabulous as not-so-bored housewife Bess. Her voice is pleasing and warm, even when she’s belting about her “Hoo-Hoo of Steel,” and Love’s other characterizations are delightfully odd. Marlee Wenski shines as daughter Tammy Goodson, and her sultry, torch-song-like vocals on “Miles and Miles” are a highlight of the first act. Tony L. Matt, Jr. is charming with just a hint of flamboyance as son Chip; his coming out story is realistically cute and fantastically funny. Tawaine Noah perfectly captures the swagger of a modern man comfortable with his feelings as Uncle Hugh. A chorus of carolers featuring Robert Doyle, Matt Hill, Stephanie Merritt and Lauren Tenenbaum, provide musical and comic insights and exposition.

The songs are well-crafted and many contain hints of carols, jingles and theme songs from the period. While enjoyable, I think some editing would make this highly entertaining show even better. The first act feels a bit too long in exposition in ways that almost make the audience forget the great “Heteronormative.” The first two songs of the second act could easily be combined, and while “The Grey Flannel Ghosts” technically fits the plot neither the song nor the reprise did much for me. However, the majority of the songs are well constructed and fun, with surprising elements, hilarious lyrics and hidden riffs galore.



Jesus and Johnny Appleweed’s Holy Rollin’ Family Christmas is packed with lots of sharply funny takes on familiar Christmas themes, as well as exaggerated and satirical racism and sexism with liberal reference to and suggested use of marijuana. The show is not for everyone, and is definitely not for children. However, it’s an upbeat musical spoof with a plethora of pointed satire underneath the holiday haze. For those looking for abundant laughs that gently but consistently poke fun at the season and social norms, Jesus and Johnny Appleweed’s Holy Rollin’ Family Christmas is a great choice.



Written by Scott Miller. Directed by Scott Miller and Tony L. Marr, Jr. Presented by New Line Theatre at the Grandel (3610 Grandel Square) through Saturday, December 16. Shows are at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and tickets are $25 to $50. More information at newlinetheatre.com.

