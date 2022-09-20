Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

New NBC Comedy to Highlight Andy Cohen's St. Louis Upbringing

Most Talkative follows a fictionalized 13-year-old Cohen before the Real Housewives

By on Tue, Sep 20, 2022 at 10:54 am

click to enlarge Andy Cohen
image via YouTube
Most Talkative will follow a fictionalized 13-year-old Andy Cohen's coming of age in St. Louis.

There will be a new comedy television show — and it will take place in St. Louis.

The new show, Most Talkative, is named after and based on the 2012 best-selling Andy Cohen memoir of the same title, according to Deadline.

Now NBC will take the book, and St. Louis, to an even larger audience.

Most Talkative follows a fictionalized 13-year-old Andy Cohen coming of age in 1980s St Louis,” according to the official logline. “He’s gay, loves the Cardinals, his bar mitzvah tutor is a stoner, and his soap opera–fueled imagination makes him both the life of the party and the source of endless drama. Most Talkative is a series about not fitting into any one box and figuring out how to build your own.”

Cohen, who was born and raised in St. Louis, is the executive producer of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo. He has also served as the executive producer for a number of other popular shows, including Top Chef and Real Housewives.

The TV show will be written by Gordon Greenberg and Michael Weiner and directed by Todd Holland, who won Emmys for Malcolm in the Middle and The Larry Sanders Show.

Arts & Culture Slideshows

renaissance fest

The St. Louis Renaissance Festival Has Arrived, M'Lady [PHOTOS]
St. Louis' Balloon Glow in Forest Park Was Fun and Beautiful [PHOTOS]

St. Louis' Balloon Glow in Forest Park Was Fun and Beautiful [PHOTOS]
Spend the day drinking at Fast Eddie's Bon Air.

Things To Do Before St. Louis Summer Ends [PHOTOS]
The Black Madonna Shrine in Pacific, MO [PHOTOS]

Missouri's Black Madonna Shrine Is a Labor of Love [PHOTOS]

