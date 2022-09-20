New NBC Comedy to Highlight Andy Cohen's St. Louis Upbringing

click to enlarge
Most Talkative will follow a fictionalized 13-year-old Andy Cohen's coming of age in St. Louis.
There will be a new comedy television show — and it will take place in St. Louis.
The new show, Most Talkative
, is named after and based on the 2012 best-selling Andy Cohen memoir of the same title, according to Deadline
.
Now NBC will take the book, and St. Louis, to an even larger audience.
“Most Talkative
follows a fictionalized 13-year-old Andy Cohen coming of age in 1980s St Louis,” according to the official logline. “He’s gay, loves the Cardinals, his bar mitzvah tutor is a stoner, and his soap opera–fueled imagination makes him both the life of the party and the source of endless drama. Most Talkative
is a series about not fitting into any one box and figuring out how to build your own.”
Cohen, who was born and raised in St. Louis, is the executive producer of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
on Bravo. He has also served as the executive producer for a number of other popular shows, including Top Chef
and Real Housewives
.
The TV show will be written by Gordon Greenberg and Michael Weiner and directed by Todd Holland, who won Emmys for Malcolm in the Middle
and The Larry Sanders Show
.