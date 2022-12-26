New Soulard Art Gallery Exhibit Opens Thursday

The Art of Whimsy showcases "fantastic images, fanciful and playful ideas and vintage retro design"

By on Mon, Dec 26, 2022 at 6:15 am

click to enlarge Soulard Art Gallery
VIA GOOGLE MAPS
Soulard Art Gallery's show opens on Thursday.

The Soulard Art Gallery (2028 South 12th Street, 314-258-4299), a co-op gallery space located in the heart of the historic neighborhood, has long been known for its resident artists and its monthly themed shows.

The latest is the Art of Whimsy, a showcase of "fantastic images, fanciful and playful ideas and vintage retro design." Co-curated by Alison Bozarth and Jay Thompson, the show features more than 50 artists and 65 artworks. Some not-to-miss inclusions are "Radio Flyer" by John Friese, which won the gallery's award of excellence; merit award winners "The Cultural Shift" by Dylan Wilson and "He Said, She Said" by Katie Chilman; and the curator's choice award winner, "Space Buns" by Alexis Pick.

The show is free to attend and will be on display through Friday, January 6. Check soulardartgallery.com for gallery hours.

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. She’s also the editor in chief of Boulevard, a literary magazine.
Read More about Jessica Rogen
