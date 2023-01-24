New 'Tentacle-Like' Light Installation Brightens Downtown St. Louis

The art display is part of multiple public installations through the InSITE STL collection

By on Tue, Jan 24, 2023 at 2:55 pm

click to enlarge Yellow neon lights line the exterior of a garage.
Courtesy photo
St. Louis native Jacob Stanley created the new art temporary art exhibit on the parking garage at the intersection of Tucker and Pine streets.

If you’re driving downtown and see streaking yellow lights against a parking garage, don’t be surprised.

Those curving lines are an LED "tentacle-like" sculpture titled Ribbons of Light. The display was created by St. Louis sculptor Jacob Stanley.

The lights are part of the InSITE STL collection of temporary art creations in the downtown area through the Regional Arts Commission and Greater St. Louis, Inc. Other installments include digital projections and murals on buildings. 

Located on the parking garage of Park Pacific Apartments at the intersection of Tucker and Pine streets, the brightly lit sculpture is slated to run through the end of 2023.

“Stanley’s installation explores the dynamics of movement, balance and light on the parking garage using commonly found utilitarian materials and techniques,” according to a VIA Partnership press release. “The light sculpture merges and juxtaposes with the surrounding urban fabric and uses the details of the site to reward viewers from multiple vantage points.”

Stanley is a St. Louis native who specializes in temporary, large-scale art installations. He has displayed his work across the country in Charleston, South Carolina, at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Machester, Tennessee, and Browns Island in Richmond, Virginia.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Benjamin Simon

Read More about Benjamin Simon
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

GoFundMe Set Up After Tragic Fire at Bob Kramer's Marionette Theater

By Rosalind Early

Bob Kramer's Marionette theater burned down on Friday.

Experience Story Collider Live in St. Louis on Wednesday

By Sarah Fenske

St. Louis Public Radio's building.

Ai Weiwei's Giant Lego Selfie in St. Louis is More Serious Than You Think

By Ryan Krull

Ai Weiwei's "Illumination" at the Kemper.

Attention Book Lovers: The J's Used Book Sale Returns This Month

By Jessica Rogen

A table of books from the JCC Book Sale.

Digital Issue

January 18, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us