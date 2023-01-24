New 'Tentacle-Like' Light Installation Brightens Downtown St. Louis

click to enlarge Courtesy photo St. Louis native Jacob Stanley created the new art temporary art exhibit on the parking garage at the intersection of Tucker and Pine streets.

If you’re driving downtown and see streaking yellow lights against a parking garage, don’t be surprised.

Those curving lines are an LED "tentacle-like" sculpture titled Ribbons of Light. The display was created by St. Louis sculptor Jacob Stanley.



The lights are part of the InSITE STL collection of temporary art creations in the downtown area through the Regional Arts Commission and Greater St. Louis, Inc. Other installments include digital projections and murals on buildings.

Located on the parking garage of Park Pacific Apartments at the intersection of Tucker and Pine streets, the brightly lit sculpture is slated to run through the end of 2023.

“Stanley’s installation explores the dynamics of movement, balance and light on the parking garage using commonly found utilitarian materials and techniques,” according to a VIA Partnership press release. “The light sculpture merges and juxtaposes with the surrounding urban fabric and uses the details of the site to reward viewers from multiple vantage points.”

Stanley is a St. Louis native who specializes in temporary, large-scale art installations. He has displayed his work across the country in Charleston, South Carolina, at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Machester, Tennessee, and Browns Island in Richmond, Virginia.