Now Playing: A Busy Summer Season Offers Fun for All Theater Tastes

Stages St. Louis, Union Avenue Opera and the Muny offer light, pleasing shows

By on Wed, Aug 2, 2023 at 2:58 pm

The cast of Clue brings the laughs as they try to figure out whodunit.
PHILLIP HAMER
The cast of Clue brings the laughs as they try to figure out whodunit.

Here we dive into three shows that are now playing (or just left) St. Louis theaters including Clue at Stages St. Louis, Don Pasquale at Union Avenue Opera and the recently departed Little Shop of Horrors at the Muny (but there are still two Muny shows left this summer).

The evidence is clear, Clue is a rollicking good time at Stages St. Louis
Stages St. Louis shakes up its season this year with Clue, a hilarious comedy based on the 1985 movie by the same name, which was based on the popular Parker Brothers board game. Director Steve Bebout stays close to the film and a strong cast gamely plays along to the loud and frequent laughter of an appreciative audience.

A mysterious stranger has invited six guests to dinner at a mansion in the middle of nowhere, advising each to use the pseudonym he has provided them. Each guest has a scandalous secret that could destroy them and for which the host is blackmailing them. Tonight is their only chance to ensure their secrets are not revealed, but to do so, they must beat the host at his own game. Can the guests figure out whodunit before they become a victim?

The entertaining cast thoroughly commits to the madcap fun, with the over-the-top antics and mimicry of Mark Price, as Wadsworth the loyal butler, leading the way. David Hess is the not-too-sharp-but-always-ready-to-battle Colonel Mustard; Tari Kelly plays the snobbish Mrs. White; Zoe Vonder Haar is the overtly religious but sneakily intoxicated Mrs. Peacock; Charlie Franklin as the bumbling and quick-witted Mr. Green; Graham Stephens is the pompous Professor Plum; and Diana DeGarmo as the sultry, successful Miss Scarlet. In supporting roles, Lari White, Leah Berry, Jeff Cummings and Cameron Jamarr Davis complete the talented and funny cast.

Filled with slapstick, pratfalls and double entendres galore, Clue is 90-minutes of madcap laughs suitable for all ages, though some effects may startle more sensitive persons.

Catch Clue at Stages St. Louis in the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (210 E. Monroe Avenue, stagesstlouis.org) from now through August 20. Tickets are $36 to $82 and showtimes vary.
Christine Lyons as Norina, Peter Kendall Clark as Dr. Malatesta, and Andy Papas as Don Pasquale at Union Avenue Opera.
Dan Donovan Photography
Christine Lyons as Norina, Peter Kendall Clark as Dr. Malatesta, and Andy Papas as Don Pasquale at Union Avenue Opera.
Union Avenue Opera’s Don Pasquale charms with humor and love, Italian style
Union Avenue Opera’s production of Donizetti’s Don Pasquale is a light and frothy confection with all the hallmarks of traditional romantic comedy that audiences love to watch, century after century. First performed in 1843, some of the conventions may be a bit dated, but under the direction of Jon Truitt and conductor Stephen Hargreaves, the humor and intention remain intact.

The wealthy bachelor Don Pasquale wants his nephew and heir Ernesto to marry a woman of Pasquale’s choosing. Ernesto has sworn his love to the widow Norina, however, and refuses to be swayed. In a fit of anger, Pasquale declares that he has decided to take a bride himself to teach Ernesto a lesson. His friend Dr. Malatesta, who approves of Ernesto and Norina’s courtship, convinces Pasquale to consider marrying Malatesta’s sister. Pasquale agrees, and Malatesta immediately recruits Norina to be his sister in order to cuckold Don Pasquale. Comic confusion ensues, but a happily ever after is eventually reached.

As Don Pasquale, Andy Papas is brash and determined, with a sharp, clear voice. Peter Kendall Clark’s is a perfect counter as Dr. Malatesta, and Namarea Randolph-Yosea is charming and bright as Ernesto. But it is Christine Lyons as the youthful widow Norina who captivates with soaring arias and a flawless vibrato. Though the melodies may be less familiar, the tone and temperament is clear and the story easy to follow even if you can’t understand the Italian lyrics.

Perfect for seasoned opera lovers, and newcomers alike, Don Pasquale is funny and touching in all the right ways, capturing hearts and laughs.

Don Pasquale is playing August 4 & 5 at Union Avenue Opera (733 N. Union Boulevard, unionavenueopera.org) at 8 p.m.. Tickets are $25 to $35.
Little Shop of Horrors delighted at the Muny.
COURTESY THE MUNY
Little Shop of Horrors delighted at the Muny.
The Little Shop of Horrors brought larger than life entertainment to the Muny
This summer, The Muny presented The Little Shop of Horrors as its family-friendly, all ages offering with exaggerated aplomb. The oversized musical comedy, featuring plenty of laughs and catchy songs, was a bit campy at times, but always upbeat and good-natured.

Mushnik’s floral shop is struggling and likely closing, although longtime assistant Seymour has an idea. Maybe now is the time to reveal to the world the strange plant he found? Impressively large and increasingly animated with mysterious powers and a ravenous appetite, Audrey II causes an immediate sensation and boom to business. But at what cost?

Like Audrey II, the quickly evolving show threatened to grow out of control, until reason and cooler heads prevailed. Robin De Jesus, as Seymour, Patti Murin, as the human Audrey and Seymour’s love interest, and Travis Patton (manipulation) and Nicholas Ward (voice) as the plant Audrey II anchored a solid cast that also featured Kennedy Holmes, Taylor Marie Daniel and Stephanie Gomérez as the pop-infused girl group chorus. From the Prologue and “Skid Row” to “Somewhere That’s Green,” “Feed Me (Git It),” “Suddenly Seymour” and “Suppertime” to the “Don’t Feed the Plants” finale, the songs were crisp, clever and engaging.

The story had some darker edges, but those scenes were treated with cartoonish exaggeration rather than realism. Filled with doo-wop harmonies and a fabulous score reminiscent of early pop rock, The Little Shop of Horrors was a fun musical for all ages.

Did you miss it? Don’t worry, up next is the Muny’s highly anticipated premiere of Rent (August 4 through 10), and the family friendly Sister Act (August 14 through 20). This is the first time the Muny has produced Rent and it has been among the most requested shows ever.

Tags:

About The Author

Tina Farmer

Tina Farmer is a longtime critic who has spent the last decade reviewing productions for KDHX. She is also very involved with the St. Louis Theater Circle, which supports the theater community by organizing annual awards that honor the best local productions.
