Now Playing: Every Brilliant Thing and Tootsie Deliver Heart, Laughs

It is a fundamentally moving experience when a sad, deeply personal story can impart hopeful, uplifting truths. That is, however, the feeling audiences can expect when they see Every Brilliant Thing, by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, at the New Jewish Theatre (2 Millstone Campus Drive, 314-442-3283). Directed by Ellie Schwetye and starring a gently effervescent and guileless Will Bonfiglio, the play is heartbreaking at times and deeply life affirming.

Bonfiglio, as the narrator, tells us about his list of “every brilliant thing,” from the everyday to the sublime to the surprising, with members of the audience chiming in from time to time with listed items. The list started when he was very young, after his mother’s first suicide attempt, and continues on, interspersed with various stories and memories from the narrator’s life. Audience members are invited, but not required, to participate and to add items for the list at the end of the show.

The premise and story arc are relatively straightforward and engaging. The emotional impact, particularly as delivered by a sympathetically vulnerable Bonfiglio, is near profound. This tender, touching production is good enough to hold its own number on the list.



Every Brilliant Thing is playing through Sunday, April 2. Showtimes vary by date, and tickets are $27.02 to $58.27.





click to enlarge Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade Tootsie is now playing at the Fox Theatre.

Tootsie at the Fox Theatre Delivers Laughs with Lessons Old and New

The popular movie Tootsie gets a bunch of songs and several judicious script edits to transform itself into the engaging “is he she or isn’t he?” comedy about the lengths some performers are willing to go through to get the part. In the show, now playing at the Fox Theatre (527 North Grand Boulevard, 314-534-1111, fabulousfox.com), the arrogant and abrasive Michael Dorsey keeps getting fired from roles, and he’s too stubborn or conceited to see that he is his own worst enemy. After helping his friend Sandy prepare for a role one evening, Dorsey makes a bold decision. Dressing in drag and assuming the name Dorothy Michaels, Dorsey gets the part. The humor kicks into high gear as Dorsey tries to keep his hidden persona a secret, all while falling for the leading lady in the show. Dorsey’s roommate cautions that the masquerade is not a good idea and is particularly wrong-sighted in this day and age (the script is updated to the present day). Basking in Dorothy’s newfound success, Dorsey initially refuses to see his behavior as problematic.

Drew Becker is engaging as Michael Dorsey/Dorothy Michaels. He handles the comedy well and works to add depth as the character’s journey continues. In a clever bit of casting, his songs as Dorothy best feature his voice. Ashley Alexandra is endearing and relatable as Julie Nichols, Payton Reilly is hilariously shrill as Sandy, Jared David Michael Grant is a true friend as Jeff and Matthew Rella, Kathy Hallenda, Dianne Manaster, Adam Du Plessis and a solid ensemble provide strong support.



While I am uncertain if Tootsie is a necessary addition to Broadway, the entertaining comedy musical delivers lots of laughs, a few thoughtful moments and a clear reminder that drag has been an important part of theater for centuries, not decades.



Tootsie is playing through Sunday, April 2. Showtimes vary by date, and tickets are $25 to $90.

