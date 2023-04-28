Now Playing: Improv, Game Shows and Nuns, Oh My!

click to enlarge Kim Howland Officer Flynn and Aloysius in Doubt.

PRISM Theater Company delivers suspense with the taut, well-acted Doubt

In the mid 1960s, a prestigious catholic run private school welcomes its first Black student and a new, youthful priest with a less rigid approach to education at the same time. Both of these progressive moves disrupt the strict, by-the-book approach of the school’s principal, Sister Aloysius Beauvier, and she encourages the teaching nuns, particularly Sister James, to watch carefully.

This admonition sets the groundwork for a suspenseful story that focuses on accusations of sexual abuse and misuse of power in the Catholic church, an issue that remains relevant today. Questions of authority and whom to believe when definitive proof is lacking are central to the story and emphasized by Trish Brown’s purposeful direction.

Kate Durbin is internally rigid, yet willing to bend the definitions of proof and truth to serve her purpose as the suspicious Sister Aloysius Beauvier. Rhiannon Creighton is kind, inexperienced and more open minded as the young teacher Sister James, a subtle-yet-pointed contrast to the older nun. Jeffrey David Thomas and Laurell Stevenson are compelling and sympathetic as the well-intentioned Father Brendan Flynn and protective-yet-persistent Mrs. Muller.

Doubt, written by John Patrick Shanley, is a play that lives firmly in the gray spaces between confirmable truth and inventive conjecture. Strong performances and a suspenseful script redeem the last 10 minutes of the show, which I find rushed, unsatisfying and not true to character.

Doubt is written by John Patrick Shanley and directed by Trish Brown. It is presented by the PRISM Theatre Company at the Kranzberg Black Box Theatre (501 North Grand Boulevard) through Sunday, April 30. Tickets are $20 to $30.



Broke! is part game show, part romantic comedy, and a lot of fun



click to enlarge Courtesy Image Broke! is now playing at the Westport Playhouse.

The Westport Playhouse is currently host to Broke!, a light, comedic show that includes a few tunes, a dash of improv and a fluffy love story. Perhaps as importantly, the production is an actual on-stage game show, with contestants pulled from the audience and real prizes.

If that seems like a lot, you aren’t exactly wrong. Sitting in the audience waiting for the curtain, I was similarly concerned. Somewhat surprisingly, the chaos came together in a way that had me laughing hard enough to elicit tears. The entertaining game show, written by Liz Muller and C.E. Simon with direction by Muller, features Ryan Myers as Hank the host, Ashley Rube as Alex the technician, and a malfunctioning, mind reading computer.

This show is not for you if you’re looking for a fully scripted romance or fame and fortune from a game show. If you like either and laugh-out-loud good times, you might want to give the oddly inventive Broke a try during its initial run, which is now extended Fridays and Saturdays through May 19.

Broke! is written by Liz Muller and C.E. Simon. Liz Mueller is director and musical director. It is presented by the Westport Playhouse (635 West Port Drive) through Friday, May 19. Tickets are $30.

Let’s make a musical with The One Four Fives

click to enlarge Kevin Kersting The One Four Fives is an improvised musical.

Comedy and theater fans who enjoy laughs, improv and a good melody you can tap your toes to should really catch one of the monthly performances of, an improvised musical from St. Louis’s Improv Shop.

Featuring the improvisational and vocal talents of Ashley Rube, Anna Bushlack, Andy Sloey, Boo Kersting, Darrell Barber, Nathan Maul, Jenn Korman, and Ryan Myers, the team delivers thoroughly entertaining, in the moment musical comedy with an improvisational bent. As with traditional improv, the team pulls from audience suggested themes, locations and details to create a laugh-filled, 30-minute musical following a recognized story arc. After a short break, the team returns and creates a “day in the life” musical based on an interview with a randomly selected audience member.

The One Four Fives, an improvised musical plays at the Improv Shop in the Grove one to two weekends per month, with exact dates and ticketing information posted on the website. The night I attended, they performed a genuinely entertaining musical about the workings of a fertility clinic that was filled with pleasing tunes, plentiful laughs and surprising twists. If you are in the mood for clever, topical musical theater that’s unpredictable, but always funny, put this talented team on your must see list.



The One Four Fives an improvised music is presented by the Improv Shop (3960 Chouteau Avenue). Check website for dates.

