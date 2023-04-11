Now Playing: Into the Woods and Go, Dog. Go! Delight With Fanciful Storytelling

click to enlarge John Lamb Michael Wells and Grace Langford in Into the Woods at Stray Dog Theatre.

Into the Woods, Stephen Sondheim’s grown-up musical about fairy tales, is successfully reframed and refreshed in Stray Dog Theatre’s charming, more intimate production. Set in a library, the show inventively taps into the audience’s collective memory with a look, feel and tone that leans into the natural exaggeration of the stories the book reimagines.

Once upon a time, as our narrator informs us, Red Riding Hood stopped by to see the Baker and his wife before encountering the Wolf on her way to Grandmother’s house. The Baker learns from the Witch next door that the Baker’s Wife will not have a child unless he brings her three items. The Baker then trades most of his magic beans for Jack’s cow while the Witch’s daughter sings forlornly from a tower deep in the woods, and Cinderella toils at home and dreams of better days. The inventive musical adventure carries us along as lessons are learned in intersecting scenes. The musical has a highly stylized and exaggerated sense that’s expertly incorporated into Stray Dog’s production, resulting in characterizations of familiar stories that feel intimate and personal.

Director Justin Been and a truly talented ensemble, featuring Madeline Black, Shannon Lampkin Campbell, Jennifer Clodi, Jonathan Hey, Laura Lee Kyro, Grace Langford, Tyler Luetkenhaus, Drew Mizell, Maggie Nold, Jennelle Gilreath Owens, Sarah Polizzi, Dawn Schmid, Margaret Stall and Michael Wells, are perfectly suited for the clever musical. Been and Dominic Emery place the story inside a magical library, and Eileen Engel’s costume designs are topped off by Sarah Gene Dowling’s cartoonishly impressive wig designs. The show is quick-paced fun that’s suitable for families with older, more mature children as well as adult audiences.

Into the Woods is written and composed by Stephen Sondheim and directed by Justin Been. It is presented through April 22 by Stray Dog Theatre (2348 Tennessee Avenue, 314-865-1995, straydogtheatre.org). Showtimes vary by date. Tickets are $30.





click to enlarge Jennifer A Lin Go, Dog. Go! is an adaptation of the beloved P.D. Eastman early reader.

Go, Dog. Go! offers the youngest theater goers a special treat that will entertain most family members

Metro Theater Company caps off its 50th anniversary season with a show targeted to the youngest members of the family. Allison Gregory and Steven Dietz transform P.D. Eastman’s beloved early reader story Go, Dog. Go! into an active, visual play. Director Rosemary Newcott, Music Director Syrhea Conaway and a talented cast keep the audience captivated with minimal dialogue and maximum shenanigans.

As the show opens, a latecomer arrives and is seated in the center of the Big Top. Whether through magic or disguise, this patron soon transforms into MC Dog, the ringleader of the show. MC Dog introduces us to the other dogs and their little dog puppet companions. Just as in Eastman’s original story book, the dogs take part in a variety of activities including working, eating, playing, boating, driving and even attending a dog party. Overnight, the dogs rest under the shining moon, represented by an aerialist suspended from the Big Top roof.

Ryan Lawson-Maeske is limber and athletic as MC Dog, executing pratfalls and physical humor with graceful ease and a friendly flourish. Tyler White is captivating as the moon and Hattie, a dog with a truly magnificent hat collection. Hailey Medrano is openhearted and engaging as the bilingual Green Dog, though I wish that more bilingual dialogue were included in the sparse script. Cameron Tyler as the Blue Dog, Hannah Geisz as the Red Dog and Colin McLaughlin as the Yellow Dog complete the talented and delightfully watchable cast.

Though some older children and tweens may find the story overly simplistic, the constant movement, funny pratfalls and aerial work help to hold everyone’s interest. Restless attendees have the freedom to leave their seats, and there are minimal special effects during the hour-long show, ensuring Go, Dog. Go! is welcoming to all.

Go, Dog. Go! is written by Allison Gregory and Steve Dietz, adapted from P.D. Eastman’s book. It is directed by Rosemary Newcott. It is presented through April 16 by the Metro Theater Company at the Big Top (3401 Washington Avenue). Showtimes vary by date, and tickets are $25 to $36.