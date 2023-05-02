United We Brunch is Saturday - Limited Tickets Remain

Now Playing: Tesseract Theatre Offers a Warm, Relatable Welcome to Arroyo's

The contemporary dramedy explores grief, family and the origins of hip hop

By on Tue, May 2, 2023 at 12:59 pm

click to enlarge Remi Mark plays Amalia “Molly” Arroyo in Welcome to Arroyo’s.
Taylor Gruenloh
Alejandro and his sister Amalia “Molly” Arroyo are trying to make sense of their lives and futures after the death of their mother, the proprietor of a popular neighborhood bodega and deli, just a few months ago. Tesseract Theatre Company, Director Brittanie Gunn and a fully committed cast tell the siblings’ stories in the life-affirming Welcome to Arroyo’s.

Alejandro, with help from his friends Nelson and Trip, transform the store into a lounge, though he’s struggling to attract customers. His sister Molly uses art to work through her grief; unfortunately that art is graffiti that attracts a local policeman’s attention. Their story becomes significantly more interesting when Lelly, a college student who once lived in the neighborhood, drops into the lounge with a picture and a bombshell story about their mother’s possible connection to the history of hip hop.

The layered story lures viewers in with smart direction and believable, sympathetic performances from Victor Mendez as the steadfast Alejandro and Remi Mark as the rebellious Molly. A Greek-style chorus, remade with hip hop from Kevin Corpuz as Nelson and Jacob Schmidt as Trip, keeps the audience involved and laughing. Hannah de Oliveira is refreshingly awkward as the intelligent, attractive and somewhat obsessive student Lelly, though she needs to project a bit more. Marshall Jennings is laugh-out-loud funny as Officer Derek, and Jennings and Mark are hilariously googly-eyed with infatuation as the budding delinquent and her wannabe hero with a badge. 

Welcome to Arroyo’s, by Kristoffer Diaz, is contemporary storytelling that left me wanting more. The play, which runs less than 90-minutes, thoroughly entertains, but the unresolved ending feels more like a series pilot than a play. Focused direction and compelling performances have me invested in what happens next.

Welcome to Arroyo’s is written by Kristoffer Diaz and directed by Brittanie Gunn. It is presented by Tesseract Theatre at the .Zack Theatre (3224 Locust Street) through Sunday, May 7. Tickets are $20 to $25. More information at tesseracttheatre.com.

About The Author

Tina Farmer

Tina Farmer is a longtime critic who has spent the last decade reviewing productions for KDHX. She is also very involved with the St. Louis Theater Circle, which supports the theater community by organizing annual awards that honor the best local productions.
