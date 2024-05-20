  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts Stories & Interviews
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts Stories & Interviews

OK, That New Cardinals/Nelly City Connect Collab Is Kind of Great

The jerseys are cool and the video is even better

By
May 20, 2024 at 11:13 am
Nelly's repping the Lou again, and we're not mad about it.
Nelly's repping the Lou again, and we're not mad about it. SCREENSHOT VIA X
Share on Nextdoor
When did St. Louis start feeling so down in the dumps? Maybe the malaise started during COVID and just never lifted? Maybe we could blame Kim Gardner, or all those teeth-rattling potholes? The Cardinals' ongoing slump sure hasn't helped. For whatever reason, the municipal mood has been sour for awhile — and seems to show no signs of lightening.

And yet today, two icons gave us a reason to smile, or at least remember better times. Hey, if we've been there before, maybe we can get there again?

The occasion was the roll-out of of the Cardinals' new City Connect jersey, which you could file under Yet Another Major League Baseball Money Grab, but we'll instead choose to think of as a Nike-led attempt to offer an alternative to each ballclub's classic jerseys, something that doesn't just work on the field but also reflects each MLB city's culture.

They've been rolling these out city by city, and it's fair to say some are better than others. Cleveland? Don't get us started. The New York Mets? Fit for flushing.

The Cardinals' iteration strikes us as much better than most, perhaps because the team started with such a great uniform in the first place. You can't go wrong with those glorious Cardinals and that crimson red.

click to enlarge Yes, it's a money grab, but as far as money grabs go, we like them. - SCREENSHOT VIA MLB.COM
SCREENSHOT VIA MLB.COM
Yes, it's a money grab, but as far as money grabs go, we like them.
But even more than the jersey, we really like the video launching the City Connect uniforms, which stars none other than Nelly and seems to capture a St. Louis that feels more real, and more admirable, than many promotions of its ilk.

Yes, the video includes some already overplayed greatest hits (at some point, we have to stop letting toasted ravioli be so central to our civic identity). But there are some nice turns of phrase ("A city built to brew, and destined to deliver" and "where the grammar is a little bit street and a little bit country" are both spot-on). And who doesn't thrill to see the Arch under construction — or true neighborhood spots like Donut Drive-In and the 1860s Hard Shell Saloon?


Could this be the collaboration to lift us out of our malaise? Undoubtedly not; we've got more to fix around here than any 2-minute video ever could, no matter the star power behind it. And we suspect the Cardinals will have to start winning for it to truly start feeling like the heyday of "Country Grammar" again.

But it's great to see a project that didn't result in a swing and a miss. And it's also good to be reminded that for all the things that don't work in St. Louis, we have a lot to be proud of — and damn good donuts and live music and our sports obsession to help us get by.

We're from the Lou, and today, we're proud.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Sarah Fenske
Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

How Bob Cassilly Saved Michaelangelo’s Pietà

By Clayton Trutor

Bystanders drag Laszlo Toth (right) away from the Pieta in St. Peters after he smashed it with a hammer. This photo was released by the Vatican the following day.

Opera Theatre of St. Louis Is Ready for Its Biggest Season Since 2018

By Sarah Fenske

A costume rendering of the Cardinals who persecute the eponymous hero in Galileo Galilei, which opens at Opera Theatre of St. Louis on June 15.

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend: May 16 to 19

By Riverfront Times Staff

The Show-Me Burlesque Festival makes its triumphant return this weekend — and you know Lola van Ella and Co. always bring it.

All material © 2024 Riverfront Times, St. Louis, MO. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe