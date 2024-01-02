Party Like Your Cool Grandma With Music Bingo at Beffa's on Wednesday

The century-old game is a great time even when not played in a nursing home

By on Tue, Jan 2, 2024 at 6:02 am

click to enlarge Innumerable senior citizens can't be wrong. - VIA FLICKR / RSAXVC
VIA FLICKR / RSAXVC
Innumerable senior citizens can't be wrong.

The week after New Year's Day is often the quietest one of the year — everyone's partied out, no bands are coming through town and even the comedians are staying home nursing their hangovers. What's an extrovert to do?

Why, head to Beffa's (2700 Olive Street), naturally.

The Downtown West landmark has a new menu (Honey Bee's Biscuits has taken over daytime service) and new vitality in its venerable bar.

On Wednesday, January 3, it's also hosting Music Bingo, which is kind of like the game your grandma used to hunker over in the church basement, only with music (and undoubtedly fewer chain-smoking seniors). It's free to play, so why not pop over, grab a bingo card and get after it?

The fun kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Details at facebook.com/events/881248423653847.

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
