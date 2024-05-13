Patton Oswalt, Tig Notaro and David Sedaris Are All Coming to Stifel Theater

First up are Patton Oswalt and Tig Notaro, who are coming to town as the headliners of the Flyover Comedy Festival on November 15. The two are set to perform together that night at 8 p.m.
The duo are so famous that they likely need no introduction (and if you don't know who Oswalt is, stop reading immediately and Google "KFC Famous Bowls" for a quick primer). But just in case: Oswalt is a ell-known comedian and actor who not only has eight comedy specials with Netflix and elsewhere, but has been on shows ranging from Parks and Recreation to Seinfeld and is the voice of Remy in Ratatouille. He also brought to life the book I'll Be Gone in the Dark, the final work of his late wife Michelle McNamara, before the apprehension of Joseph James DeAngelo as the Golden State Killer.
Notaro is also a stand-up comedian and actor who also writes and does radio and is a regular on talk shows such as Ellen and the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. You might know her from being honored as one of Rolling Stone's 50 Best Stand-Up Comics of All Time, her TV show One Mississippi or her podcast Don't Ask Tig or her other podcast Tig and Cheryl: True Story.
Early bird three-day wristbands to the comedy festival go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. and cost $45 to $75. More information at flyovercomedyfest.com.
But wait, there's more. Author David Sedaris will soon be bringing his wry humor and wacky tales to town at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22. He's touring behind two newish books, Happy Go Lucky (2022) and Pretty Ugly (2024).
Sedaris is known for his observational humor, which often takes aim at his own life, his family and friends and humanity in general. Stop to talk to him in the signing line, and you might find yourself in his next collection of essays. However hilarious it is to read his words on the page, he's undeniably that much funnier in person.
Want to experience that for yourself? Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday and cost $45 to $55. More at davidsedarisontour.com.
