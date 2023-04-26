CLICK FOR TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH: THE ULTIMATE KENTUCKY DERBY WATCH PARTY ON MAY 6!

People’s Joy Parade Returns to Cherokee Street Cinco de Mayo Weekend

This family-friendly event is all about celebrating what brings you happiness

By on Wed, Apr 26, 2023 at 1:25 pm

Theo Welling

The best event of the year, the People’s Joy Parade, is returning to Cherokee Street to join the Cinco de Mayo celebration on May 6.

Earlier this year, parade organizers were planning to skip their usual slot at the Cinco de Mayo party in favor of hosting the parade at Tower Grove Pride this September, but plans have changed — and now they’re having the parade at both events! We are blessed, St. Louis. Blessed.

The People’s Joy Parade is the happiest of St. Louis traditions, and we’re stoked to see it returning home to Cherokee Street. This family-friendly event is all about celebrating what brings you happiness in a fun, creative way.

Here’s how we described the parade last year:
“The parade is all about what brings you joy. Anyone can join, and it’s all about just displaying your talents, using your skills and sharing what makes you happy.

You want to dress up like a poodle and crawl down the street? Cool. You want to cruise down the road on a two-story bicycle? No problem. You want to dress up like a clown and throw confetti at people? Totally fine. You want to hula hoop down the street, show off a costume that you made, blast some music, prance, dance, march with your drum line and more? Yep, sure, great. There are (hardly) any rules at the People’s Joy Parade.”
The parade kicks off at the usual time of 11:11 a.m. and we guarantee that it will be one of the best things you witness all year.

Visit PeoplesJoyParade.com to check out more details or to sign up to participate.
