Pete Davidson Is Bringing His B.D.E. to the Pageant

Presale tickets to see his stand-up show in St. Louis are available starting tomorrow

By on Tue, Oct 17, 2023 at 12:46 pm

Your Staten Island boyfriend is coming to St. Louis to put on a stand-up comedy show at the Pageant (6161 Delmar Boulevard, thepageant.com) on December 4.

Known for being one of the youngest ever cast members on Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson has also gained attention from his time boinking a Kardashian and being engaged to Ariana Grande.

Davidson had recently been taking a break from the spotlight, but now he's back now and his comedy is in demand and hotter than ever. He returned to SNL last weekend as a host and he starred in many must-see clips, like the Barbie-inspired performance of "I'm Just Pete."

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, October 20, at 10 a.m. But if you want to get in on the presale, it kicks off tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. and the code is VOCALS.

