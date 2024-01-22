Preserving Community to Be Focus of Pulitzer's 'Lost Buildings' Event

In Conversation: Michael Allen and Robert Green will cover much more than salvaging buildings

By on Mon, Jan 22, 2024 at 6:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The event is presented in conjunction with the last week of the art museum's Urban Archaeology: The Lost Buildings of St. Louis exhibit. - COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO
The event is presented in conjunction with the last week of the art museum's Urban Archaeology: The Lost Buildings of St. Louis exhibit.

For the past four months, the Pulitzer Arts Foundation (3716 Washington Avenue) has featured in its modernist concrete halls some of the most beautiful ghosts in a city that's full of them.

In conjunction with the National Building Arts Center based in Sauget, Illinois, its Urban Archaeology: The Lost Buildings of St. Louis exhibit gives our city's detritus the attention it deserves, even as it asks important questions about what gets saved and what gets destroyed.

Not only is this week one of your final chances to see this moving exhibit, but it's also a great opportunity to hear Michael Allen, executive director of the National Building Arts Center, tease out the bigger themes behind the beautiful bric-a-brac on display.

In Conversation: Michael Allen and Robert Green features Allen talking with Robert Green, an artist, activist and owner of Rudo Studio in the St. Louis Place neighborhood who has worked to reclaim historical artifacts honoring the city's African American population. They'll talk about salvage and, equally importantly, community preservation.

The conversation takes place on Wednesday, January 24, at 6:30 p.m., and it's free and open to the public. Details at pulitzerarts.org.

Related
This limestone relief panel was part of the West End Hotel, which was constructed in 1891 and razed in 1972.

New Pulitzer Exhibit Showcases the Beauty of St. Louis' Lost Buildings: Urban Archaeology: Lost Buildings of St. Louis features salvaged architectural pieces from Sauget's National Building Arts Center

Related
Wag

Art Exhibit for Dogs Opens at the Foundry Art Centre This Week: Find out if your dog has what it takes to be an art critic at Wag: An Exhibition for Dogs

Related
@virtualfarmboy / Flickr

The Rep Hits 80 Percent of Goal, Extends $2.5M Campaign Through January: The Webster Groves theater will move forward with its next show, Moby Dick


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis County Library Is Bringing RuPaul Here — to Talk Books

By Jessica Rogen

RuPaul

Darby Allin Is in St. Louis and Ready to Rumble

By Reuben Hemmer

Darby Allin at a favorite St. Louis spot: Sk8 Liborius.

Cinema St. Louis Sees Longtime Staffers Depart

By Jessica Rogen

Cinema St. Louis bought the Hi-Pointe in January last year.

St. Louis PrideFest Wants You to 'Unleash Your Pride' in 2024

By Paula Tredway

The 2024 PrideFest festival will be coming to downtown St. Louis from June 29 through June 30.

Also in Arts & Culture

The Black Rep's Hold On! Brings the Struggle for Voting Rights to Life

By Tina Farmer

Hold On! tells the story of the voting rights movement in Selma, Alabama, and the contributions of leaders such as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

Mrs. Doubtfire, Now at the Fox Theatre, Delivers Laughs and More

By Tina Farmer

From left: Axel Bernard Rimmele (Christopher Hillard), Giselle Guiterrez (Lydia Hillard), Rob McClure (Euphegenia Doubtfire) and Kennedy Alexandra Pitney (Natalie Hillard) in Mrs. Doubtfire.

Nothing Like Live Theater: 3 Reflections on 2023

By Tina Farmer

The Rep closed out the year with It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.

Digital Issue

January 17, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us