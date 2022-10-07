Pulitzer Officially Opens Spring Church on Saturday

After years of anticipation, Spring Church, the historic open-air church in midtown, will hold its opening celebration on Saturday.
The event will last from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., highlighted by an hour-long performance from Young Artists of the St. Louis Symphony IN UNISON Chorus.
Following the music, visitors will receive a tour of the space and historical facts about Spring Church’s history.
Spring Church, located at 620 North Spring Avenue, was built in 1884, serving as home to four different congregations for over a century. In 2001, a fire gutted the church, taking out the roof and leaving it in ruin.
Since then, the structure has become a St. Louis staple with its open roof, two-century-old limestone and ivy climbing up the walls. Naturally, it turned into a go-to spot for public art, photos and events.
In 2020, the Pulitzer Arts Foundation bought the church, reinforced its structure and rehabbed an adjacent lot into a garden.
In late July, the foundation hosted artist Jordan Weber, who held a week-long exhibit, “All Our Liberations" in the church.