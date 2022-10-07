Pulitzer Officially Opens Spring Church on Saturday

The event will include a performance from the symphony youth choir along with garden and history tours

By on Fri, Oct 7, 2022 at 3:40 pm

click to enlarge Spring Church. - Via Virginia Harold Courtesy Pulitzer Arts Foundation
Via Virginia Harold Courtesy Pulitzer Arts Foundation
Spring Church.

After years of anticipation, Spring Church, the historic open-air church in midtown, will hold its opening celebration on Saturday.

The event will last from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., highlighted by an hour-long performance from Young Artists of the St. Louis Symphony IN UNISON Chorus.

Following the music, visitors will receive a tour of the space and historical facts about Spring Church’s history.

Spring Church, located at 620 North Spring Avenue, was built in 1884, serving as home to four different congregations for over a century. In 2001, a fire gutted the church, taking out the roof and leaving it in ruin.

Related
"All Our Liberations" will be open in the Spring Church through Sunday, July 24.

Spring Church Art Installation Brings Healing, Collaboration to St. Louis: Jordan Weber’s “All Our Liberations” will be open in the Pulitzer Arts Foundation-owned church through the weekend


Since then, the structure has become a St. Louis staple with its open roof, two-century-old limestone and ivy climbing up the walls. Naturally, it turned into a go-to spot for public art, photos and events.

In 2020, the Pulitzer Arts Foundation bought the church, reinforced its structure and rehabbed an adjacent lot into a garden.

In late July, the foundation hosted artist Jordan Weber, who held a week-long exhibit, “All Our Liberations" in the church.

Arts & Culture Slideshows

If Your Personality Was a St. Louis Food...

If Your Personality Was a St. Louis Food, Here's What You Would Be
'Walls Off Washington' Murals Bring Life to Grand Center [PHOTOS]

'Walls Off Washington' Murals Bring Life to Grand Center [PHOTOS]
Tower Grove Pride Is One Huge Party in 2022 [PHOTOS]

Tower Grove Pride Is One Huge Party in 2022 [PHOTOS]
Stuckmeyer's Farms Pumpkin Patch They also have "Halloween Family Fun" days. Find out more here.

Pumpkin Patches, Corn Mazes and More Fall Things to Do in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

