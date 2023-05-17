Queertown Underground, a Monthly Queer Mixer, Returns to the Royale Tonight

Bring your business cards and be ready to meet some new friends

By on Wed, May 17, 2023 at 7:00 am

The Queertown Underground event last month was a hit. - Courtesy The Royale
If you’re queer and would like to meet the same, drop in to Queertown Underground tonight at the Royale (3132 S. Kingshighway, 314-772-3600).

Tonight's event will feature a menu by Caitlin Neal, featuring braised pork belly,  miso cornbread, and smoked tomato and chipotle soup. Out in STL contributor Gabe Montesanti will be performing, along with musician Ahna. Later in the evening, the Royale will be bumping with disco remixes, and you'll be able to learn more about the St. Louis Queer+ Support Helpline.
 
A pretty full line-up for a monthly queer mixer that started in April. (The event happens every third Wednesday of the month. Follow Queertown Underground for more information.)

This event offers LGBTQIA+ people networking opportunities without the pressure of hooking up like there is at some other bars. Not that hooking up is shunned, of course, it’s still a bar.

The event encourages folks to come be their beautiful queer selves at this mixer, which is good since many queer spaces closed during the pandemic.

The event is free and runs from 7 until 10:30 p.m. Bring your business cards and be ready to meet some new smiling faces.

