Review: Metro Theater’s Spells of the Sea Spins a Little Magic

click to enlarge Jennifer Lin In Spells of the Sea, Finley Frankfurter (center) seeks a magic elixir that could save her father.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary season, St. Louis' Metro Theater Company presents, a new musical for younger audiences. The imaginative musical thoughtfully addresses a bevy of emotions and experiences centered on fear, loss, grieving, acceptance and regaining hope. The performances capture the emotional tone of the script and integrate wonderfully with director Julia Flood's fluid staging, simple but fanciful choreography by Tyler White and music director Deborah Wicks La Puma's enveloping soundscape.The loss of someone dear is difficult, no matter a person's age. Playwright, lyricist and composer Guinevere Govea, with creative contributions by Anna Pickett, touches on the universal by placing relatable, realistic characters in a magically enhanced world. Finley Frankfurter, daughter of Ferris Frankfurter the town's primary fisherman, is no longer a little kid and not yet a teen, and she feels thoroughly unremarkable and discouraged. When her father suffers a significant health crisis, her world spirals downward until a friendly mermaid, in the guise of a quirky shopkeeper, offers her hope.The shopkeeper gives her a magic potion or two, then sends her to the lighthouse to find a secret map that will lead to a magic elixir Finley could use to save her father. At the lighthouse, she meets H.S. Crank, the older, outwardly gruff keeper of the lighthouse. After squabbling over the map and learning more about each other, the two work together to follow it, collect the required ingredients and find the elixir. Moments of genuine pain and loss are interspersed with fanciful dives under the sea and catchy, hummable tunes.Choreographer White captivates with a kind and gracious spirit and pleasantly lilting voice as the Mermaid. Author Govea effortlessly captures Finley's spirit of adventure and insecurities. Govea has a lovely voice and is clearly in a comfortable range. Physically and verbally expressive, her reactions come across appealingly natural and appropriate for the character's age. Jon Gentry, as H.S. Crank, offers a gentle baritone and exudes underlying warmth and care even in his most curmudgeon-like moments. Colin McLaughlin is nurturing and protective as Finley's father Ferris, and Noah Laster and Molly Burris are among the ensemble standouts.The entire show is lifted up by the inventive and often whimsical scenic design of Margery and Peter Spack, complemented by lighting and sound design from Jayson M. Lawshee and Rusty Wandall. The fluid movements of being on or in a large body of water are expertly conveyed through the combination of design, lighting, sound and movement.Though warm and welcoming, the musical features a story and themes that touch on profound loss as well as the insecurities of youth as they begin to better understand the world and establish their independence. As such, the show may be a bit too much for sensitive individuals or children younger than eight or nine. Crafted with an eye to kindness and hope, the enchantingproves a thoroughly engaging and uplifting new musical for family audiences.