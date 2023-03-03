Review: Now at the Fox, To Kill a Mockingbird Resonates Powerfully

click to enlarge Julieta Cervantes Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch and Yaegel T. Welch Tom Robinson in a courtroom scene during To Kill a Mockingbird.

Whether in book, movie or its most recent play version by Aaron Sorkin, Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird remains a powerful, insightful American story. The current touring production at the Fabulous Fox Theatre (527 North Grand Boulevard, 314-534-1678, fabulousfox.com), featuring Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch, is an impeccable dramatic production.

Tom Robinson, a Black man with a noticeably disabled left arm, is on trial and needs a competent lawyer. Accused of assaulting and raping Mayella Ewell, a poor white woman who lives nearby, his current lawyer encourages him to enter a guilty plea to a lesser charge. The judge, unsettled by the recommendation, reaches out to Finch, convincing him to take the case.

Finch hesitates until swayed by his principled belief in justice and the underlying goodness of most people. Family housekeeper Calpurnia is less confident. Finch’s children, Jem and Scout, and their friend Dill, provide important framing through narration and commentary. The primary action takes place in the courthouse, where the case resolves as expected in 1930’s Alabama. The drama extends well beyond the courthouse, however, deeply affecting the town and the Finch family.

Director Bartlett Sher guides a spectacular cast that convincingly commits to the story. Richard Thomas is captivating as Finch, with an easy, knowledgeable but down-to-earth approach that adds to the character’s inherent appeal. He staunchly believes that justice will ultimately prevail. Filled with natural empathy, he encourages his children to try to understand why people are behaving a certain way. Thomas captures all these aspects with an understated, natural gravitas.





click to enlarge Julieta Cervantes From left: Justin Mark as Jem Finch, Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch, Melanie Moore as Scout Finch and Steven Lee Johnson as Dill Harris in To Kill a Mockingbird.

Melanie Moore, Justin Mark and Steven Lee Johnson are compelling and appealing as Scout, Jem and Dill, respectively. They bring a sense of curiosity and youthful idealism to the roles, easily transitioning from in-the-moment reactions to audience asides that are often humorous as well as informative. Moore does an excellent job establishing Scout’s intelligent naiveté and youth, capturing the sense of a young woman with access to ideas she intuitively appreciates without fully understanding and opens the character to the audience as she processes each.

Jacqueline Williams avoids stereotypes as the Finch family housekeeper, though she telegraphs considerable context through movement, tone and expression. Yaegel T. Welch is sympathetic and heartbreaking as Tom Robinson. Joey Collins and Arianna Gayle Stucki evoke pity, sadness and a different heartbreak as the racist, abusive Bob Ewell and his abused daughter Mayella while Travis Johns conveys compassion with a touch of loneliness as Boo Radley.

Playwright Aaron Sorkin has crafted a thematically relevant play that resonates with the same power and forceful intention as the novel and the well-received movie version. That his script evokes contemporary struggles, effectively showing racism, sexism and populism in scenes that bridge the period gap, is testament to the truth of the story. Audiences Scout’s age or older are likely to be moved by the effective Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird. Almost a century removed from its original telling, this drama reminds us that justice and equality for all is still a goal worth striving for and working to achieve.



To Kill a Mockingbird is adapted, written and composed by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Bartlett Sher. It is presented by the Fabulous Fox Theatre through Sunday, March 12. Showtimes vary by date. Tickets are $29 to $110.

