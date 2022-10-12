Review: Private Lives Is a Fantastically Entertaining Romp

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis' production is subtly self-aware and laugh-out-loud funny

By on Wed, Oct 12, 2022 at 11:41 am

click to enlarge A woman and man, in 1930s attire, stand in a doorway, staring at another woman and man fighting, from Noel Coward’s ‘Private Lives,’ at The Rep in St. Louis.
John Gitchoff
Amanda (Amelia Pedlow and Elyot (Stanton Nash) look on as Sybil (Kerry Warren) and Victor (Carman Lacivita) fight in a scene from Noel Coward’s Private Lives at the Rep.

If playwright Noël Coward’s Private Lives is to be believed, relationships a century ago were every bit as complex and seemingly inexplicable as they are today. The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis’s (130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves; 314-968-4925; www.repstl.org) rollicking production embraces the sophisticated slapstick of Coward’s comedy of manners while humorously challenging the more blatantly outdated misogyny.

Recently married, Elyot and Sybil Chase are enjoying the view from the terrace of a hotel in France. The honeymoon is off to a splendid start, though Sybil seems a bit preoccupied with Elyot’s first wife. When they go in to dress for dinner, Victor and Amanda Prynne step out to the terrace from the room next door. They, too, are recently married and on their honeymoon; this time it’s Victor who’s preoccupied with Amanda’s ex-husband.

Not to give too much away, but it turns out Elyot and Amanda are each other’s exes. The moment the two realize they have adjoining terraces, the panic, sparks and madcap humor in the script really take off.

click to enlarge A woman and man, in 1930s lounge wear, embrace on the floor in a scene from Noel Coward’s Private Lives, at The Rep in St. Louis.
John Gitchoff
Amanda (Amelia Pedlow) and Elyot (Stanton Nash) can’t deny their mutual affection in a scene from Noel Coward’s Private Lives.


Written in 1930, Coward’s deftly funny script features period-typical norms such as patriarchy and domestic violence as relationship goals. Fortunately, Coward was more forward thinking, and he constantly challenges presumptive norms, particularly by Amanda. She bristles at the mere thought of conventionality. Still, one of the things that makes this production so delightful is how malleable the clever script is in the hands of a talented cast, guided with considerable finesse by director Meredith McDonough.

Amelia Pedlow and Stanton Nash are well matched as the sharp-witted, feisty Amanda and cavalierly disaffected Elyot. Self-absorbed and unconsciously callous, their relationship threatens to combust, with scorched earth ferocity, at any moment. Prynne and Nash create believable chemistry. Their breaths flutter and postures change as soon as they become aware of each other. Their impromptu duet in the second act is an unexpected treat.

As Sybil, Kerry Warren’s shrill protestations, whether crying or throwing a tantrum, are perfectly pitched comic excess. In contrast, Carman Lacivita is humorously self-important and stuffy as the always alert, always judging Victor.

The gorgeous set design by Lex Liang and costumes by Kathleen Geldard are nicely lit by Colin Bills and complimented by Lindsay Jones’s sound design, which leans into the briefly elevated post-World War I mood. Contributions from fight choreographer Nathan Keepers, dialect coach Jill Walmsley Zager and intimacy directory Kaja Amado Dunn are apparent and welcome.

click to enlarge A woman and a man, dressed in 1930s attire, stand in a doorway, staring in disbelief in a scene from Noel Coward’s ‘Private Lives,’ at The Rep in St. Louis.
John Gitchoff
Sybil (Kerry Warren) and Victor (Carman Lacivita) stare in surprise in a scene from Noel Coward’s Private Lives.

Coward’s complacency toward domestic violence and dismissive attitude toward women in Private Lives may be triggering for some audience members. I found the Rep’s delightfully cathartic show subtly self-aware and laugh-out-loud funny. A general rebellious attitude toward the patriarchy updates the tone without losing any laughs. A strong cast that leans into the cartoonish and lavishly over-the-top approach helps audiences to thoroughly enjoy the witty show. While it's hard to know what the future holds for Amanda and Elyot, one hopes they'd find a happier balance in real life.

Catch Private Lives at the Repertory Theatre through Sunday, October 23. Showtimes vary. Tickets are $23 to $92.

Tags:

About The Author

Tina Farmer

Tina Farmer is a longtime critic who has spent the last decade reviewing productions for KDHX. She is also very involved with the St. Louis Theater Circle, which supports the theater community by organizing annual awards that honor the best local productions.
More
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This Renovated St. Louis Church Is a Heavenly Home [PHOTOS]

This Renovated St. Louis Church Is a Heavenly Home [PHOTOS]
If Your Personality Was a St. Louis Food...

If Your Personality Was a St. Louis Food, Here's What You Would Be
Artist norm4eva in front of Cbabi Bayoc's mural "Change Is Gonna Come"

'Walls Off Washington' Murals Bring Life to Grand Center [PHOTOS]
Tower Grove Pride Is One Huge Party in 2022 [PHOTOS]

Tower Grove Pride Is One Huge Party in 2022 [PHOTOS]

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This Renovated St. Louis Church Is a Heavenly Home [PHOTOS]

This Renovated St. Louis Church Is a Heavenly Home [PHOTOS]
If Your Personality Was a St. Louis Food...

If Your Personality Was a St. Louis Food, Here's What You Would Be
Artist norm4eva in front of Cbabi Bayoc's mural "Change Is Gonna Come"

'Walls Off Washington' Murals Bring Life to Grand Center [PHOTOS]
Tower Grove Pride Is One Huge Party in 2022 [PHOTOS]

Tower Grove Pride Is One Huge Party in 2022 [PHOTOS]

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This Renovated St. Louis Church Is a Heavenly Home [PHOTOS]

This Renovated St. Louis Church Is a Heavenly Home [PHOTOS]
If Your Personality Was a St. Louis Food...

If Your Personality Was a St. Louis Food, Here's What You Would Be
Artist norm4eva in front of Cbabi Bayoc's mural "Change Is Gonna Come"

'Walls Off Washington' Murals Bring Life to Grand Center [PHOTOS]
Tower Grove Pride Is One Huge Party in 2022 [PHOTOS]

Tower Grove Pride Is One Huge Party in 2022 [PHOTOS]

Trending

New Book Takes You on a Self-Guided Tour of the Hill

By Kasey Noss

Joseph DeGregorio sits at a table outside on the Hill.

Tina Farmer Is Now the RFT's Theatre Critic

By Sarah Fenske

Tina Farmer

Pulitzer Officially Opens Spring Church on Saturday

By Benjamin Simon

Spring Church.

Review: A Little Night Music Is a Charming, Romantic Delight

By Tina Farmer

A male character in A Little Night Music sings to a female character who is not his wife, at Stray Dog Theatre in St. Louis, Missouri.

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us