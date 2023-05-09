Review: The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey Is Painfully Poignant

click to enlarge Joey Rumpell Joe Hanrahan stars in the one-person show The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey.

Stereotypes lead to assumptions and conclusions that may or may not be true and can make people feel demeaned, excluded and not seen. Sometimes stereotypes lead people to ostracize or hurt others, and sometimes they can be used to remind us all why they are so harmful. Such is the case with Celeste Lecesne's one-act, one-person play The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey. Joe Hanrahan plays all the characters in the short, precisely developed script, now on stage at the Kranzberg Black Box Theatre.

A grizzled old detective introduces us to Leonard, a teenager who has gone missing. He found out about him when Helen, a comely hairdresser, and her daughter, Phoebe, came to the police station to file a report. Leonard wasn't Helen's son, but she had welcomed him into her home. Phoebe wasn't as enthusiastic about Leonard joining the family, though we learn that she protected him like a big sister.

Leonard was flamboyant and unabashedly comfortable in his skin, a trait some people in the tiny, insular community couldn't appreciate. Discomfort like that happens all the time, but it should never be a reason to take somebody's life. That's the central theme of the short play, and Hanrahan adroitly delivers that message time and again through clever, if familiar, characterizations coupled with a sense of authentic connection with the material.

Hanrahan's shifting characters remain grounded in the trappings and failings of humanity. At their worst, they make us squirm in our seats for our own transgressions. At their best, they give us hope for a world where everyone is seen and accepted no matter how they express themselves. His detective is gruff, grizzled and comfortable with terms and ways of describing people that come from a different generation. Initially, the detective is quick to warm to Helen and determined to find closure for her. As he learns more about Leonard, he begins to care about and feel compassion for the kid.

Lecesne's emotionally evocative script uses derogatory language and broad stereotypes to drive home the pain and very real loss that intolerance enables. Frankly, the stereotypes in the script sometimes threaten to drown out the important message. Good direction from Moser ensures the language comes across as dated instead of the thoughtless prejudice it reflects.

Though neither the audience nor the narrator has ever met Leonard Pelkey, the Midnight Company honors his memory and everyone else who has walked in his rainbow-colored shoes. The show is uncomfortable at times, and the playwright's point is almost obfuscated by the script's construct, but it is effective, evocative theater. That said, The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey is a little repetitive and somewhat uninspiring. There's nothing new or groundbreaking here, though theatergoers looking for post-show conversation will find plenty to discuss.

Written by Celeste Lecesne. Directed by Alicen Moser. Presented by the Midnight Company at the Kranzberg Black Box Theatre through Saturday, May 20. Showtimes vary. Tickets are $20 to $25.