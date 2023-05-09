Review: The Black Rep's Eubie! Is a Must-See Show

click to enlarge Phillip Hamer Eubie! celebrates the works of composer Eubie Blake.

The Black Rep has a reputation for staging evocative dramas and comedies that reflect the experience of being Black in the United States from both historic and contemporary lenses. When the company chooses to stage a musical revue, it applies the same high standards. This attention to detail, combined with brilliantly expressed affection, takes Eubie! to another level of entertainment — a musical revue that captivates and elevates the form.

The vibrant show is a celebration of Eubie Blake, one of the most important composers of the golden age of jazz and arguably the leading Black American musical theater artist of his era. His songs were popularized on the stage and, increasingly, to audiences across the country via radio. Blake's style is sharp, crisp and expressively energetic. The Black Rep captures the composer's inventive musicality and the optimistic spirit of the Gilded Age in every detail — even the Blues numbers have a hopeful lilt.

Tap choreographer Robert Crenshaw is part of a deep and talented ensemble that also features Coda Boyce, DeAnté Bryant, Serdalyer Darden, Evann De-Bose, Samantha Madison, Venezia Manuel, Carvas Pickens, Tamara PiLar, J'Kobe Wallace, and understudy Taijah Silas. Always connected and engaged, the ensemble numbers are crisp and entrancing. "Shuffle Along," "In Honeysuckle Time," "I'm Just Simply Full of Jazz," "High Steppin' Days" and "Finale" capture the breathtaking elements of a big Broadway show on a more intimate stage. The small group numbers "I'm Just Wild About Harry," "Baltimore Buzz" and "If You've Never Been Vamped by a Brownskin, You've Never Been Vamped at All," are full of physical comedy and good humor, while "Daddy," "Low Down Blues" and "Memories of You" offer more personal reflections and a touch of torch-song longing.

Under the direction of Ron Himes, the show moves at a fast pace with foxtrot-like precision. Well-integrated set changes and smart, focused moments balancing the bigger numbers. Choreography by Vivian Watt and Heather Beal, with Crenshaw, and musical direction by Joe Dreyer keep the tone light and uplifting, drawing attention to the incredible dancing without distracting from Blake's catchy-yet-complex compositions. Mark W. Vital adds sparkle and period detail through gorgeous costume design, and Tim Jones's set design adds the final touch to take us back to Blake's heyday.

The vocals are quite impressive, both in range and execution. Blake's use of layered harmonies and dissonance require constant attention, and there's not an off note all night. Dance and tap are equally important to the singing in this show and with good reason. Beyond pure enjoyment, dance is an essential part of musical theater that Blake intimately understood. The big numbers reflect the era's many popular styles, and the tap routines are flawless and enthusiastic. With a variety of styles that perfectly capture the golden age of jazz and phenomenal dance numbers, Eubie! is the complete musical revue package and a must-see show!

Written by Eubie Blake, Andy Razaf, Noble Sissle and Julianne Boyd. Directed by Ron Himes. Presented by the Black Rep at the Edison Theatre at Washington University through Sunday, May 21. Showtimes vary. Tickets are $15 to $50.

