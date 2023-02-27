Review: The Rep’s Confederates Is Engrossing, Thought-Provoking

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Confederates is the show to see this season at the Repertory Theatre.

If you are only going to see one show at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis this year, Confederates, by Dominique Morisseau, is what you should see. The play expertly conveys two compelling narratives in an intense and exceptional bit of storytelling that effortlessly time-shifts from a contemporary U.S. university to a southern plantation during the Civil War.

Sandra, a Black tenured professor at an Ivy League university, is well respected with a large following of students wanting to attend her classes and lectures. She is shocked to arrive at her office one morning to find a picture, posted on her door, placing her face over that of a slave nursing a white baby. Determined to hold the perpetrator accountable, she begins asking questions and ends up learning more than she asked.

Sara, an adult slave who was the childhood playmate of the plantation owner’s daughter Missy Sue, is a woman of many skills. Strong and capable, Sara can sew up a wound and, more dangerously, knows how to read. She desperately wants to help the Union cause and gain freedom, so she jumps at an opportunity from the sympathetic Missy Sue, though it comes with strings attached.

Captivating performances from Tatiana Williams as Sandra, and Tiffany Oglesby as Sara, lead the two fascinating stories. Sandra is self-assured and consummately professional, perhaps to her detriment. Williams deftly shows every thought and emotion as the professor is forced to look at how others perceive her compared to the image she thinks she’s projecting. There are layers of possible meaning and intention here, which Williams makes clear without muddying the story or character.

Oglesby, on the other hand, portrays Sara as a quick-thinking, quick-moving woman of action. Sara trusts few people and has a tendency toward suspicion. She’s eager to learn how to shoot a gun and to overthrow the slave owners but smart enough to provide more value as a spy for the cause. Oglesby is always in motion, even when standing still, and the effect is mesmerizing. The audience can feel and is affected by the energy, leading to several edge-of-your-seat moments.

A talented, committed ensemble featuring Celeste M. Cooper, Xavier Scott Evans and Tracey Greenwood provide outstanding support, keeping the audience thoroughly invested in each story arc. Expert direction and staging by Elizabeth Carter and an inventive scenic design by Nina Ball, help audiences move seamlessly between the stories, creating a cumulative moment of catharsis that was unexpectedly powerful.

Both stories are filled with suspense, rising tension and a few unexpected twists that successfully heighten the drama — luring the audience in further. While completely compelling on the surface, the stories have more depth than first appears. Every action is predicated by generations of abuse and injustice that lead to ramifications and systemic inequities we are still working to see and address today. The drama is engaging and entertaining. Thoughtful audience members will also find plenty to reflect upon after the curtain closes.

Confederates is written by Dominique Morisseau and directed by Elizabeth Carter. It is presented by the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (130 Edgar Road, Webster; 314-968-4925, repstl.org) through Sunday, March 5. Showtimes vary by day, and tickets are $28 to $97.