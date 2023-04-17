Review: Wicked, Now at the Fox, Is a Wickedly Good Time

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo Lissa deGuzman plays Elphaba in the nation tour of Wicked.

On Tuesday, April 11, Wicked passed another audience favorite, Cats, to become the fourth longest-running musical in Broadway history. On Thursday, an exceptional touring production of the show opened at the Fabulous Fox (527 North Grand Boulevard, 314-534-1111, fabulousfox.com) giving St. Louis audiences the opportunity to celebrate the inventive, thoroughly entertaining musical.

For those not familiar, the fanciful reimagining of Oz without Dorothy as the main character by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman provides the origin story of Glinda the Good Witch and Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West. The two young women meet at a prestigious high school run by Madame Morrible, a secret consort to the Wizard himself. Familiar plot twists are expertly woven into the new exploration, creating a captivating story arc.

Glinda is popular, wealthy and accustomed to getting her way. Elphaba is green, and accustomed to helping her younger sister Nessarose and enduring the rejection and teasing of others. The two do not instantly hit it off, in fact the dislike is palpable, and the evolution of their friendship is the heart of the story. The handsome bad boy Fiyero, who appears more shallow and less smart than he actually is, complicates their friendship while teaching each witch important lessons.

Jennafer Newberry, as Glinda, and Lissa deGuzman, as Elphaba, fill their characters with distinct personalities without missing a note in the cleverly constructed but often vocally challenging score. Newberry shows Glinda’s heart while making the most of every ditzy, goofy moment, and her misuse of oddly combined words gets laughs without ever demeaning the character. DeGuzman gives us an Elphaba, who occasionally reveals her pain and vulnerability in ways that are compelling and relatable. The performers give us fully formed characters to embrace, and their exceptional vocals were textured, emotional and powerful in every part of their ranges. It is so satisfying to hear rich, pure alto tones that perfectly complement the soprano notes.

Among the supporting cast, Christian Thompson is spot on as the dashing Fiyero, Natalie Venetia Belcon meddles with delightful duplicity as Madame Morrible, and Timothy Shew gives the Wonderful Wizard of Oz a friendly older Midwestern dad vibe that works. Tara Kostmayer, Kyle McArthur and Boise Holmes are also notably crisp, connected to their characters and present. The dancing is sharp and lightly humorous at times, the set and costumes infused with a steampunk aesthetic that works fabulously with the story and period of the original book.

In addition to Glinda and Elphaba, we learn the origins of the Scarecrow, Tin Man and Cowardly Lion. Multiple references create a more fully realized Oz without diluting the original. Everything ties together in a musical that’s suitable for most family members and well deserving of its continuously extended run. The story of Wicked is filled with humor, life lessons and abundant references to the beloved movie and story franchise. The current production at the Fox is quite excellent in every respect — it is, frankly, the best I’ve seen. If you’re a fan of musicals, The Wizard of Oz or Wicked itself, this production should be on your must-see list.

Written by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman and adapted from the novel by Gregory Maguire. Directed by Joe Mantello. Presented by the Fabulous Fox Theater through Sunday, May 7. Showtimes vary, and tickets are $55 to $249.