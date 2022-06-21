Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

RFT’s Art A’Fair Is This Thursday, Here’s the Full Schedule

By on Tue, Jun 21, 2022 at 11:37 am

click to enlarge Umami performs at 9:45 p.m. upstairs at the Golden Record as part of Art A’Fair with Alexis Tucci, The Knuckles, Dre’Co and many more. - PHOTO COURTESY OF UMAMI
PHOTO COURTESY OF UMAMI
Umami performs at 9:45 p.m. upstairs at the Golden Record as part of Art A’Fair with Alexis Tucci, The Knuckles, Dre’Co and many more.

For months now Riverfront Times has been counting down the days to the first-ever Art A’Fair, our carefully curated night of local art and music taking place across several locations on Cherokee Street with Golden Record (2720 Cherokee) serving as the main stage and check-in location. The one-night festival goes down this Thursday, June 23 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Presented by Ascend Cannabis and in collaboration with the Cherokee Street CID, Art A’Fair offers attendees an experience with art in myriad forms including live music from multiple genres, fire performances, body painting, an interactive dance experience and so much more. You can call it sensory overload, but we like to think of Art’Fair as a full on arts and music gala — without the stuffy dress code, of course. Grab your tickets to this wondrous event right here.

While Art A’Fair features music and performance art, the event also honors the winners of the ChangeMaker Awards, which spotlights four local emerging artists and awards them with a no-strings-attached check as a thank you for their work and contributions to the community. As you’ll see in the detailed scheduled below, the ChangeMakers will be honored with a brief, informal presentation following Maxi Glamour’s set at the Golden Record.

Whether you've been with us since the first wave of announcements earlier this spring or you're just now reading about Art A’Fair, we're happy to finally share with you the full schedule of all the festivities going down Thursday night. Without further ado:

click to enlarge Art A'Fair is this Thursday. - RIVERFRONT TIMES
Riverfront Times
Art A'Fair is this Thursday.
THE GOLDEN RECORD | main stage
2720 CHEROKEE STREET
7 PM Dre’Co | hip-hop and rap
7:45 PM Mammoth Piano + Sun Woman Cirque | multi-genre rock and aerial performance
8:30 PM Amara Arts | Afro diasporic dance experience
8:50 PM The Knuckles | hip-hop and rap
9:30 PM Alexis Tucci | underground house / disco DJ
+ Video projections at this stage by Blake Butler
+ Body painting by Jessica Dana & Davide Weaver

THE GOLDEN RECORD | upstairs stage
2720 CHEROKEE STREET
7:15 PM Samuel P | surreal hip-hop
8 PM Maxi Glamour | demon queen of polka and baklava
8:30 PM ChangeMaker Awards | honoring the winners of the 2022 ChangeMaker Awards
8:45 PM DJ Limewire.prime | very professional DJ
9:45 PM Umami | house
+Video projections at this stage by Chizmo.TV
+Vendor market
+Food

click to enlarge Don't miss the poetry block at Art A'Fair. - RIVERFRONT TIMES
Riverfront Times
Don't miss the poetry block at Art A'Fair.
EARTHBOUND BEER
2724 CHEROKEE STREET
7:15 PM Brielle | electro pop / indie / house
8:15 PM Justin Ra | galactic jungle music
9:15 PM Dubb Nubb | folk rock
+ Live painting by Art Dimensions artists

THE LUMINARY
2701 CHEROKEE STREET
7:30 PM Eric Hall | electronic, ambient
8 PM Art A’Fair Poetry Block 1
- with Shy the Poet, Leethal the Poet, K Money the Poet, Phree, Louis Conphliction
8:30 PM Eric Hall | electronic, ambient
9 PM Art A’Fair Poetry Block 2
- with Ray Lay Down the Truth, Who is Ardimus, Gray, T-Spirit, Gregory Maurice + The featured exhibition at Luminary "split my sides” explores Black trans and feminine interiority // geographies featuring new and recent work by Lola Ayisha Ogbara and Amina Ross.

ART MONSTER
2627 CHEROKEE STREET
7 PM - 9 PM Stllegend | beatmaker, DJ
+ Live art by Chris & Rebecca Sabatino
+ Free food

IMPOSSIBLE SENSING
2700 CHEROKEE STREET
+ Live art by Art Dimensions artists

Dre’Co is set to open Art A’Fair 2022 at 7 p.m. sharp, so that means you’ll want to arrive on time — being fashionably late is overrated anyway. We built the schedule in a way that encourages movement from stage to stage with a new performer starting every 15 minutes. We paid special attention to detail in order to fit everything into a tight four hour span. Outside of scheduled acts, Art A’Fair will also feature video projectionists, live painters and several ambient performers such as Ignited Arts, who will be performing fire art outside each of the venues throughout the night.

RFT’s inaugural Art A’Fair goes down this Thursday, June 23 at 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Attendees will have access to the Golden Record, Earthbound Beer, the Luminary, Impossible Sensing and Art Monster throughout the evening. A limited number of tickets are still available, so follow this link and we’ll see you on Thursday!

Trending

