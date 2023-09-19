Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Roller Skate to Michael Jackson and Prince All Night This Friday

You know the party is going to be lit when G. Wiz is the DJ

By on Tue, Sep 19, 2023 at 6:15 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Lace 'em tight, time to roll - @smaedli / Flickr
@smaedli / Flickr
Lace 'em tight, time to roll

Nothing kills a good roller rink buzz like some bad music. One minute you're happy and dancing while you’re rolling along to the beat and then: What’s this song? Matchbox 20? Ugh, what a boner-killer. Time to head for the exits and take a break.

Well, you won’t have to worry about that when G. Wiz is spinning. The legendary DJ is taking over the soundsystem at Piccadilly Palace (181 Audrey Lane, Union; 636-560-6418) on Friday, September 22, and he’ll be playing nothing but the good stuff for this Michael Jackson vs. Prince event.

That’s right: G. Wiz will be playing nothing but Michael Jackson and Prince, all night. It’s the dream roller rink playlist. Keeping the tunes confined to these two men of pop royalty means that every song will jam, many songs will groove and some songs will even boogie. If you have any issue at all with this music, it will be that you can’t make yourself take a break because every song bangs.

Admission is $12 and the party rolls from 7 p.m. all the way until 11 p.m., and guests are encouraged to dress as either Prince or MJ for a chance at a prize. Visit piccadillypalace.com for more information.


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is the digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Marc Maron Visits St. Louis and Falls in Love With Us, Basically

By Jaime Lees

Marc Maron and Steve Scariano at Euclid Records over the weekend

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Plays Forest Park Thursday — for Free

By Sarah Fenske

A couple views the fireworks finale at the free St. Louis Symphony Orchestra concert in 2021.

CAM Invites You to Lay on the Carpet — and Contemplate Lowriders

By Jessica Rogen

Hajra Waheed's Hum is a multi-channel sound installation that the artist made in response to protest movements in Pakistan, India, Gaza and beyond.

The Balloon Glow Lights Up Forest Park This Weekend

By Monica Obradovic

So pretty.

Also in Arts & Culture

Now Playing: Shakespeare and Tennessee Williams Delight in St. Louis

By Tina Farmer

Jack Kalan (center) as Hal and the cast of "The Game's Afoot" and the cast of "The Game's Afoot.

The Rep's The Lehman Trilogy Is a Truly Remarkable Production

By Tina Farmer

The Rep's production of The Lehman Trilogy.

Tennessee Williams Festival Kicks Off With a Riveting ‘Suddenly Last Summer'

By Sarah Fenske

Dr. Sugar (Bradley Tejeda, standing left), Catherine (Naima Randolph, seated center) and Violet (Lisa Tejero, seated right) grapple with ugly truths in "Suddenly Last Summer."

SATE's This Palpable Gross Play Is Laugh-Out-Loud Fun

By Tina Farmer

SATE's production of This Palpable Gross Play is a playful riff on A Midsummer Night’s Dream — but still has Nick Bottom, played by Andre Eslamian who fully commits to the role.
More

Digital Issue

September 13, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us