Roller Skate to Michael Jackson and Prince All Night This Friday

Nothing kills a good roller rink buzz like some bad music. One minute you're happy and dancing while you’re rolling along to the beat and then: What’s this song? Matchbox 20? Ugh, what a boner-killer. Time to head for the exits and take a break.
Well, you won’t have to worry about that when G. Wiz is spinning. The legendary DJ is taking over the soundsystem at Piccadilly Palace(181 Audrey Lane, Union; 636-560-6418) on Friday, September 22, and he’ll be playing nothing but the good stuff for this Michael Jackson vs. Prince event.
That’s right: G. Wiz will be playing nothing but Michael Jackson and Prince, all night. It’s the dream roller rink playlist. Keeping the tunes confined to these two men of pop royalty means that every song will jam, many songs will groove and some songs will even boogie. If you have any issue at all with this music, it will be that you can’t make yourself take a break because every song bangs.
Admission is $12 and the party rolls from 7 p.m. all the way until 11 p.m., and guests are encouraged to dress as either Prince or MJ for a chance at a prize. Visit piccadillypalace.com for more information.