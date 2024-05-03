Saint Louis Zoo Has a Brand New Baby Zebra

Last month, on April 16, the Saint Louis Zoo (1 Government Drive, stlzoo.org) welcomed a female Grevy zebra foal — Roxie.

The adorable foal, who weighed 95.8 pounds at birth, was the first ever animal born at the Saint Louis Zoo WildCare Park, a safari park under development in north county.

“This is both a joyful and historic moment for WildCare Park," said Saint Louis Zoo WildCare Park Director Sabarras George in a statement. "We are thrilled to reach this milestone on the path to building a world-class safari park and conservation center here in St. Louis County.”

Gemma, Roxie’s mom, and Presley, her dad, were paired together at the Zoo as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan for endangered Grevy’s zebras, according to a press release. Seven-year-old Gemma was pregnant with Roxie when she moved from the Zoo to WildCare Park in September 2023. The two currently live in the Kent Family Conservation and Animal Science Center. Presley lives in the Red Rocks area of the zoo with the rest of the zebra herd.

“Gemma is a first-time mom and is doing everything right in caring for her newborn,” said General Curator at WildCare Park Martha Fischer in a statement. “Roxie follows her mom closely, is nursing well and has a lot of energy.”

Though the WildCare Park isn't open to the public till 2027, making Roxie and her mom unavailable for viewing, there's still plenty of other animals to see, like the Zoo's new tiger triplets!



The Zoo's hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.



