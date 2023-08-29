SATE's This Palpable Gross Play Is Laugh-Out-Loud Fun

click to enlarge Joey Rumpell SATE's production of This Palpable Gross Play is a playful riff on A Midsummer Night’s Dream — but still has Nick Bottom, played by Andre Eslamian who fully commits to the role.

Over the last several years, SATE, a.k.a. Slightly Askew Theatre Ensemble, has applied an inventive, fully connected approach to classic plays and literature, bringing a fresh, malleable perspective to works from Jane Austin, the Brontë sisters and Shakespeare. This Palpable Gross Play, a playful riff on the forest scenes in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, joins the company’s canon with wit, imagination and exuberance.

The mischievous faerie Puck opens the show with two monologues — one of his own from Shakespeare’s play and a sincere recreation of a Lunesta ad from 2011, including the legal verbiage. The once-popular sleep aid is a comic anachronism with an important contribution to the plot and serves as a comic reminder that though the characters may be familiar, the audience is definitely in for an evening of twists, turns and playful juxtaposition.

Instead of Pyramus and Thisbe, the Laborers are telling a story about Hermia and Lysander, cleverly intermixing Shakespeare’s plot, including the disruption of normalcy by Puck, as directed by Titania. With the sprinkling of a little faerie magic, Francis Flute transforms into Hermia, Snug becomes Lysander, Tom Snout is Demetrius and Peter Quince is Helena. Naturally, Nick Bottom is transformed into a donkey, or ass, though the script turns that bit on its head to humorous effect. This is a comedy so, despite the clever shake-ups and confusion, a happy ending is assured, as are a lot of laughs.

Ross Rubright is completely captivating as Puck, and his performance is filled with expert delivery and comic timing. Dressed in a stylish tuxedo, he compliments the gilded age costume and demeanor of Victoria Thomas and Spencer Lawton as Titania and Oberon respectively. Elevated above the forest in an invisible, gilded age penthouse, their playful approach to their quarrels and petty jealousies plays out like scenes from old Hollywood romantic comedies.

Andre Eslamian is spot-on funny as the pompous and often pretentious Nick Bottom, and he fully commits to his transformation, ensuring his bits with Oberon hit the right comic notes. Kayla Ailee Bush is genuine and likable as Francis Flute, with a big splash of can-do feminism that suits the character, and Kristen Strom brings a touch of stage manager to Peter Quince that’s only enhanced by her initially monotone affect Joshua Mayfield is expressive and expansive as the amiably agreeable Tom Snout, and Anthony Kramer-Moser is laughably insecure then egotistically over-the-top certain as Snug.

If you’re familiar with the original, you’ll enjoy seeing the unexpected ways playwright Ellie Schwetye has mixed up Shakespeare; however you don’t need to know the play to follow along and enjoy this spirited and inspired show. Sharp direction by Lucy Cashion makes the story and transitions clear for the audience while ensuring things come to just the right chaotic boil before resolving. Whether you’re a Shakespeare fan or just looking for a night out full of laughs and engaging storytelling, This Palpable Gross Play is laugh-out-loud fun.

This Palpable Gross Play is written by Ellie Schwetye. Directed by Lucy Cashion. Presented by SATE at the Chapel (6238 Alexander Drive) through Saturday, September 2. Shows are at 8 p.m., and tickets are $25.