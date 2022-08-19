See Cute Baby Clydesdales at Grant's Farm This Weekend

It’s going to be a fabulous STL summer weekend. Come see our new baby Clydesdales. So cute! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/uL7Fr7LPLb— Grant's Farm (@GrantsFarm) August 5, 2022
There are five new baby Clydesdales at Grant’s Farm and they are ready for you to come and meet them.
The foals are on display at the Clydesdales stables and the bootcut babies are available for a close-up viewing through this Sunday, August 21. After that, they’ll be hanging out outside with all of the grown-up horsies.
These horse homies are just six months old so they still have cute knobby knees, but Grant’s Farm says the little buddies already weigh “several hundred pounds."
Who doesn’t love baby Clydesdales? See our new additions before they are all grown up! https://t.co/yeMs1sh78k to plan your visit. pic.twitter.com/MgQbDvrZp9— Grant's Farm (@GrantsFarm) August 16, 2022
After August 22, Grant’s Farm will be open on weekends only as their busy season slows down when school starts. You can still book private tours (or school trips) during the week, though.
Now that the summer is coming to an end, the next major event at Grant’s Farm is their Oktoberfest, which happens this year from September 16 through September 18.