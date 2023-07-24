See Pretty Kitties This Weekend at the St. Louis Area Cat Show

COURTESY JENNA MURPHY
Maybe you'll see a pretty kitty like Lucy. (R.I.P.)
If you’re "feline" frisky this weekend, get your tail over to the St. Louis Area Cat Show
. Running from Friday, July 28, through Sunday, July 30, at the Purina Farms Event Center (300 Checkerboard Loop; Gray Summit; 314-982-3232)
this kitty party will have more than 100 pedigreed and household cats on display.
Representing more than 60 breeds, these four-legged furballs will be competing to see who is the prettiest and who is the most talented. Get a close-up look at all of your favorites, including Japanese Bobtails, Persians, Devon Rexes, Rag Dolls, Maine Coons and more.
Tickets for Saturday and Sunday cost $8 for adults, but on Friday they’re running a special preview during which all ages can get in for $5 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. All kids four and under get in for free, and the first 50 kids through the door get a free coloring book.
And don’t forget your wallet, as there will be plenty of cat-themed goodies to buy at the Meow Mall, too. Visit the Facebook event page
for more information.
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed