See Pretty Kitties This Weekend at the St. Louis Area Cat Show

COURTESY JENNA MURPHY Maybe you'll see a pretty kitty like Lucy. (R.I.P.)

If you’re "feline" frisky this weekend, get your tail over to the. Running from Friday, July 28, through Sunday, July 30, at thethis kitty party will have more than 100 pedigreed and household cats on display.Representing more than 60 breeds, these four-legged furballs will be competing to see who is the prettiest and who is the most talented. Get a close-up look at all of your favorites, including Japanese Bobtails, Persians, Devon Rexes, Rag Dolls, Maine Coons and more.Tickets for Saturday and Sunday cost $8 for adults, but on Friday they’re running a special preview during which all ages can get in for $5 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. All kids four and under get in for free, and the first 50 kids through the door get a free coloring book.And don’t forget your wallet, as there will be plenty of cat-themed goodies to buy at the Meow Mall, too. Visit the Facebook event page for more information.