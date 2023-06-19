She Started Dancing Burlesque at 40, Now She's a Cosplay and TikTok Sensation

Catch Charlotte Sumtimes emceeing at the Boom Boom Room or doing anime courses online

By on Mon, Jun 19, 2023 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge Charlotte Sumtimes dresses up as the mother of anime characters for her TikTok channel.
Courtesy Photo
Charlotte Sumtimes dresses up as the mother of anime characters for her TikTok channel.

Charlotte Sumtimes first started taking off her clothes for a crowd when she was 40. "I think it was one of those F U's to society for saying that that's not when a woman should be on stage and be proactive and take your clothes off for strangers," she says. The now-52-year-old does burlesque, emcees at the Boom Boom Room, and has restarted producing drag shows. She also loves cosplay and has a popular TikTok channel, im_mama_cosplay, where she dresses up like the moms of popular cosplay characters. This led her to start an online course where young people create their own anime cosplay characters and learn how owning the space you're in is great at any age.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What were you doing before you started performing?

Mom. Mild-mannered, nondescript. You would pass me by at Schnucks and not even look twice. And then I just reinvented everything. And now, yeah, I look a little different now. But I was ... also a commercial voiceover talent. So the kids would go to school, I would record commercials and then go pick them up from school. It was a pretty quiet life. Not so quiet anymore.

Had you danced professionally before?

No, never danced professionally. Actually, [I'm] kind of clumsy, and I lied my way into a show. I was asked if I had experience, and I said yes. But they didn't ask me if I have experience in dance. [Laughs.] And I had three weeks to teach myself how to do [burlesque].

I heard you produced a show at Attitudes.

I pitched them the idea. I wanted all shapes, all sizes, all sexualities. I wanted every type of body on stage: trans bodies, you name it. I wanted drag queens and kings to strip. People needed to see an example of themselves on stage being confident and sexy. I wanted everyone in the audience to find someone up there that they could relate to and maybe inspire them to find their own confidence and their own inner beauty. And it just became huge where there were lines all the way down Manchester just to get into the shows. I think that's what put me on the map.

When did you start your cosplay school?

In 2020, when the stages shut down, I went into the cosplay industry, which my kids are big into anime cosplay. So I opened up an online school for anime cosplayers. I had at one point five different teachers, and we worked seven days a week. Demand was huge. I encourage these children to think about creating their own characters. They will dress up like their characters, we will get online and improv as their characters. A lot of cosplayers are very shy, and in costume they're not as shy.

So you're helping them build confidence?

I really want to help because it took me a long time to get here, and I don't want it to take anyone that long. Even in my 40s, I don't think I really believed it. It's only in the last few months that I went, you know what, this is my life, and I'm going to be proud of myself. Because I've done things most women my age don't get to do, and they should, because what a feeling — what an amazing feeling.


