St. Louis Burger Week - Get the App + Feast!

Sheryl Crow Tells Jason Aldean to F*ck All the Way Off (Basically)

The Bootheel native is a Missouri hero

By on Wed, Jul 19, 2023 at 3:58 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge High five, Sheryl Crow. - @aewang / Flickr
@aewang / Flickr
High five, Sheryl Crow.
Desperate dumbfuck Jason Aldean released a video for a new song the other day called “Try That In a Small Town.” We’d link the video for you but it’s already been taken down.

In any case, in the song Aldean references the mass shooting at Las Vegas’ Route 91 Festival in 2017 and basically says it couldn’t happen in a small town because all of the good ol’ boys in the small town would’ve put up a better fight. He then goes on and on about how they’re never going to let anybody take their guns.

Ugh, why is this snake even talking? We gotta get bigger boots and tread on him harder.

Aldean was the headliner at the Route 91 Festival and the mass shooting happened during his set. Aldean can be seen cowering and then running away almost as fast as little Josh Hawley in the video of the incident, so we’re not sure what he’s talking about with his tough guy stand-your-ground stance, but whatever.

The video was taken down not just because Aldean has all the smarts of a No. 2 pencil, but because it was filmed at the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, where 18-year-old Henry Choate (a Black man) was lynched by a mob of white people in 1927.

Gee, Aldean, that’s so subtle. All of these racist dickheads entertainers are just taking the Morgan Wallen route now where they lean into their bigotry to collect that dollar. If you let it be known that you’re a racist prick, you have an automatic fan base here in the United States.

But our girl Sheryl Crow is having none of that shit. Crow grew up in the Missouri Bootheel — Kennett, Missouri, population 10,288 — so she knows a thing or two about small towns. She knows a thing or two about fuckfaces, too — she used to date Eric Clapton.

So not only did Crow have something to say about all of this, she said it on Twitter for all of us to see:


"This is not American or small town-like," she concluded. "It's just lame."

That “lame” line is just so deliciously dismissive, isn’t it? High-five, Sheryl Crow.

Jason Aldean is panty-pissing dork cosplaying as a tough guy. Yeah, we’ve seen this before. What a snooze.

Related
FIDLAR

Sheryl Crow Stars in Hilarious Video for FIDLAR's Cover of Her Song, "If It Makes You Happy"

Slideshow

Sheryl Crow at the Arch, 7/11/09

Sheryl Crow at the Arch, 7/11/09
47 slides
Sheryl Crow at the Arch, 7/11/09 Sheryl Crow at the Arch, 7/11/09 Sheryl Crow at the Arch, 7/11/09 Sheryl Crow at the Arch, 7/11/09 Sheryl Crow at the Arch, 7/11/09 Sheryl Crow at the Arch, 7/11/09
Click to View 47 slides

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is the digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Game Developer Makes First New Game for Atari VCS in 33 Years

By Rosalind Early

COURTESY GRAPHITE LAB

City Museum's New 'Bop Bear' Is Straight Out of Burning Man

By Sarah Fenske

Artist Fnnch set out to build a giant Bop Bag — and succeeded.

West Side Story Still Resonates as a Beautifully Wrought Tragedy

By Tina Farmer

Christian Douglas as Tony and Kenisha Feliciano as Maria in West Side Story.

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, July 13 to 16

By Riverfront Times Staff

Sunflower season is finally upon us.

Also in Arts & Culture

West Side Story Still Resonates as a Beautifully Wrought Tragedy

By Tina Farmer

Christian Douglas as Tony and Kenisha Feliciano as Maria in West Side Story.

Muny Theatre Magic Sparkles in Disney's Beauty and the Beast

By Tina Farmer

The Beast (Ben Crawford) and Belle (Ashley Blanchet) in the Muny Theatre's production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

Now Playing: Comedy Tonight — and More on St. Louis Stages

By Tina Farmer

It's not too late to catch A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum at New Line Theatre.

Digital Issue

July 19, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us