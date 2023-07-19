Sheryl Crow Tells Jason Aldean to F*ck All the Way Off (Basically)

In any case, in the song Aldean references the mass shooting at Las Vegas’ Route 91 Festival in 2017 and basically says it couldn’t happen in a small town because all of the good ol’ boys in the small town would’ve put up a better fight. He then goes on and on about how they’re never going to let anybody take their guns.
Ugh, why is this snake even talking? We gotta get bigger boots and tread on him harder.
Aldean was the headliner at the Route 91 Festival and the mass shooting happened during his set. Aldean can be seen cowering and then running away almost as fast as little Josh Hawley in the video of the incident, so we’re not sure what he’s talking about with his tough guy stand-your-ground stance, but whatever.
The video was taken down not just because Aldean has all the smarts of a No. 2 pencil, but because it was filmed at the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, where 18-year-old Henry Choate (a Black man) was lynched by a mob of white people in 1927.
Gee, Aldean, that’s so subtle. All of these racist dickheads entertainers are just taking the Morgan Wallen route now where they lean into their bigotry to collect that dollar. If you let it be known that you’re a racist prick, you have an automatic fan base here in the United States.
But our girl Sheryl Crow is having none of that shit. Crow grew up in the Missouri Bootheel — Kennett, Missouri, population 10,288 — so she knows a thing or two about small towns. She knows a thing or two about fuckfaces, too — she used to date Eric Clapton.
So not only did Crow have something to say about all of this, she said it on Twitter for all of us to see:
.@Jason_Aldean I’m from a small town. Even people in small towns are sick of violence.There’s nothing small-town or American about promoting violence. You should know that better than anyone having survived a mass shooting.— Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) July 19, 2023
This is not American or small town-like. It’s just lame https://t.co/cuOtUO9xjr
"This is not American or small town-like," she concluded. "It's just lame."
That “lame” line is just so deliciously dismissive, isn’t it? High-five, Sheryl Crow.
Jason Aldean is panty-pissing dork cosplaying as a tough guy. Yeah, we’ve seen this before. What a snooze.
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed