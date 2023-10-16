Shop Until You Drop This Weekend at the Golden Gems Party Market

The event includes a cocktail bar, a beer bar and a cannabis lounge

By on Mon, Oct 16, 2023 at 12:15 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Amanda Helman and Susan Longdon of Golden Gems.
Megan Anthony
Amanda Helman and Susan Longdon of Golden Gems.
It’s never too early to get a jump on holiday shopping, and if you’re a person who cares about giving a unique gift, the very best place to shop is the Golden Gems Party Market.

Coming up this Saturday, October 21, Golden Gems (3108 Locust Street, 314-925-8931) will be hosting a pop-up market where you can buy fun little gifts for all. Already your favorite spot to shop for quirky and distinctive items, you know Golden Gems is going to do you right when it comes to providing just the right gift for everyone on your list.

Related
Golden Gems.

Best Place to Find Gifts For a Baddie: Golden Gems


In addition to hosting more than 40 local vendors, they’ll also have a cocktail bar (by Hidden Gems), a beer bar (by 4 Hands Brewing Co.) and even a cannabis lounge courtesy of Swade. And if all those treats from Swade give you the munchies, there will be food trucks on site ready to serve you as well.

This free event runs from noon until 6 p.m. and you can find more information at shopgoldengems.com.
Related
Golden Gems and Clementine's Creamery had previously announced a merchandise and ice cream collaboration that would have launched last Friday.

Golden Gems Cancels Collab With Clementine's Creamery: The retailer said it "could not in good conscience" move forward

Related
Two doors down? There's gonna be a cocktail bar.

Golden Gems Is Opening a Cocktail Bar — Hidden Gem: Owners Susan Logsdon and Amanda Helman are expanding their empire again

Related
Golden Gems.

Best Place to Find Gifts For a Baddie: Golden Gems


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is the digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Why Journalist Don Corrigan Became an Expert on Farts

By Monica Obradovic

Don Corrigan: Editor emeritus, professor emeritus ... and perhaps the world's foremost expert on flatulence in pop culture.

Azra Tattoos Is One of Missouri’s First Bosnian-Owned Tattoo Parlors

By Monica Obradovic

Azra Selimovic has been an artist since she was 4.

How to Destroy Everything Explores the Lies of a St. Louis Con Man

By Jessica Rogen

Danny Jacobs and Darren Grodsky are childhood friends and now writing and directing partners.

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, October 12 to 15

By Riverfront Times Staff

Maxine Thirteen's surrealist work will be on display at the Punk Rock Art Show.

Also in Arts & Culture

See You in a Minute Thoughtfully Explores Unresolved Pandemic Feelings

By Tina Farmer

See You in a Minute follows Kathryn, a education director at a theater in New York City, who returns to her hometown, St. Louis, during a 2041 global pandemic.

Dr. Ride’s American Beach House Is a Tantalizing Sapphic Play Set in St. Louis

By Tina Farmer

Lindsay Brill and Bridget Bassa in Dr. Ride's American Beach House.

Stray Dog's Saturday Night Fever Has All the Right Moves

By Tina Farmer

The cast of Saturday Night Fever strikes a pose.

The Midnight Company's The Lion in Winter is a Tense, Suspenseful Drama

By Tina Farmer

In The Lion in Winter, King Henry invites the whole family, including his imprisoned queen Eleanor of Aquitaine, home for the holiday — and some infighting.
More

Digital Issue

October 11, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us