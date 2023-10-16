Shop Until You Drop This Weekend at the Golden Gems Party Market

Coming up this Saturday, October 21, Golden Gems (3108 Locust Street, 314-925-8931) will be hosting a pop-up market where you can buy fun little gifts for all. Already your favorite spot to shop for quirky and distinctive items, you know Golden Gems is going to do you right when it comes to providing just the right gift for everyone on your list.
In addition to hosting more than 40 local vendors, they’ll also have a cocktail bar (by Hidden Gems), a beer bar (by 4 Hands Brewing Co.) and even a cannabis lounge courtesy of Swade. And if all those treats from Swade give you the munchies, there will be food trucks on site ready to serve you as well.
This free event runs from noon until 6 p.m. and you can find more information at shopgoldengems.com.
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed