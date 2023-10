Shop Until You Drop This Weekend at the Golden Gems Party Market

Megan Anthony Amanda Helman and Susan Longdon of Golden Gems.

It’s never too early to get a jump on holiday shopping, and if you’re a person who cares about giving a unique gift, the very best place to shop is the Golden Gems Party Market Coming up this Saturday, October 21,will be hosting a pop-up market where you can buy fun little gifts for all. Already your favorite spot to shop for quirky and distinctive items, you know Golden Gems is going to do you right when it comes to providing just the right gift for everyone on your list.In addition to hosting more than 40 local vendors, they’ll also have a cocktail bar (by Hidden Gems), a beer bar (by 4 Hands Brewing Co.) and even a cannabis lounge courtesy of Swade. And if all those treats from Swade give you the munchies, there will be food trucks on site ready to serve you as well.This free event runs from noon until 6 p.m. and you can find more information at shopgoldengems.com