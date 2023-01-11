Slick City in Chesterfield Is Offering an Adults-Only Night

It seems like the hottest spot in town lately is Slick City (17379 Edison Avenue, SlickCity.com)
in Chesterfield. Local kids are obsessed with the giant slides, air courts and other fun that can be had at the indoor action park.
But why should kids have all of the fun?
If you’re an adult who gets annoyed when ankle biters take over any area, we have good news for you: Slick City is hosting an adults-only night on Thursday, January 19, from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. That’s right, you can enjoy two full blissful hours of fun without children crowding you out.
The kids can take their millions of questions and their sticky hands that always smell like peanut butter somewhere else for the night because you, friend, are going to go down those slides, and you won’t even have to worry about crushing a kid at the end.
This event is strictly for the young at heart, but not for the young. People under 18 years of age will be turned away.
Tickets are $15.99 and are good for 60 minutes of sliding. But there’s no rule about buying two tickets for yourself for 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. if you want to enjoy the full two hours of kidless joy.
