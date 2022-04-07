St. Louis' Arkadin Cinema Announces a New Season of Outdoor Film Screenings

Arkadin Cinema has announced a new season of outdoor film viewing in its backlot.
As St. Louis’ first microcinema (5228 Gravois Avenue), the plan for Arkadin started as a cute little place for local film buffs to enjoy cult favorites and rare films. But when the pandemic hit the business pulled off one of the best pivots in town and started showing films outside so fans could enjoy films in a safe manner outdoors in its backlot.
This is the third summer that Arkadin is offering films outside. Co-owners Sarah Baraba and Keith Watson are hopeful that they’ll be able to start showing films indoors later this year, but until then audiences seem happy to continue to enjoy the little movie parties that the couple set up for them outdoors.
It seems that each film night has a special element to it: Some films are nearly impossible to find, some screenings are held to benefit a charity and sometimes there are other treats, like dogs being allowed to come with their people to an upcoming screening of Best in Show.
One of the favorite nights for Arkadin regulars is the monthly “Drinkolas Cage” night — it involves audience members playing a drinking game during this screening of a Nicolas Cage movie.
Arkadin’s third season has just kicked off this week. You can see what’s been announced on the schedule so far this year below. Visit ArkadinCinema.com to learn more or secure your seat at these small events.
April 8 - ROBOCOP (1987)
April 13 - A collection of MAGICAL SPRINGTIME SHORTS AND OTHER ODDITIES, presented by Silents, Please STL (a St. Louis film series dedicated to promoting silent film)
April 15 - DAISIES (1966), Czech new wave cinema’s most anarchic entry
April 20 - Master of Suspense Alfred Hitchcock’s NORTH BY NORTHWEST (1959)
April 22 - Grimy and blood-soaked DIY action movie DEADBEAT AT DAWN (1988), sponsored by Earthbound Beer
April 27 - DRINKOLAS CAGE, another installment of Arkadin’s monthly Nic Cage movie and drinking game held the last Wednesday of every month
April 29 - A dog-friendly showing of BEST IN SHOW (2000) invites guests to bring their pooch to the movies
April 30 - A benefit for Tenth Life Cat Rescue with a screening of HOUSE (1977)