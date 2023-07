St. Louis Art Exhibit Counterpublic Closes This Weekend

click to enlarge Braden McMakin The Native Guide Project: STL by Anna Tsouhlarakis.

Friday, July 14



With articles celebrating its arrival in theand other national outlets,definitely brought St. Louis' art scene to new heights of awareness.The triannual public art installation opened April 15 and closes this weekend on Saturday, July 15. This year's iteration focused on a stretch of Jefferson Avenue running from Sugarloaf Mound at Ohio Avenue to the Griot Museum of Black History, where Jefferson crosses St. Louis Avenue.It included 30 commissioned art installations and four permanent sculptures.“The theme [is] about looking out to the past for a lens of repair,” James McAnally, executive and artistic director and part of the curatorial team, told the RFT in April. He explained that the art was created in spaces with histories that illustrate native displacement, Black displacement, inequality and segregation.“[By] inviting in artists to work in the spaces, we wanted to not just focus on the past but also what could be done in the present to repair what has happened here," he added.The closing weekend ofalso includes a program that celebrates and further explores the exhibition's intention and impact. Events include:Jordan Weber Peace Park GroundbreakingPeace Park from 5 to 7 p.m.Raven ChaconPerformanceBenton Park at 5 p.m.New Red Order and Cahokia Intertribal Noise Symposium Presents:(Night one)from 6 p.m. to midnightDavid AdjayeUnveiling + Block Party, 11 a.m.Laura Ortman Performance, 3 p.m.New Red Order and Cahokia Intertribal Noise Symposium Presents: The Gathering (Night two)from 6 p.m. to midnightWater Acknowledgement with Anita Fields and Performance by The Wah.zha.zhe Puppet Theatre, 10 to 11:30amFor more details and a description of events, visit counterpublic.org/programs-2023