St. Louis Artists Wanted for RFT ChangeMaker Awards

COURTESY OF PAINTING FOR PEACE IN FERGUSON, A CHILDREN'S BOOK
Jomar Jackson paints at Loop Living. If you're an artist having an impact on your community, we want to hear about it.
The Riverfront Times
is excited to announce our ChangeMaker Awards, which spotlight local emerging artists. We are giving $750 to four up-and-coming artists who have an outsized impact on their community. Plus, they'll each be profiled in the RFT
.
We are looking for artists in any field including music, literature, painting, dance, acting, and more. If you make art, we want to hear about it!
Submit your nominations here
. Self-nominations are encouraged, and don’t worry if someone already submitted your favorite artist. No matter if an artist gets 1 or 100 submissions every nominee is treated the same. Nominations are open until 11:59 p.m. May 13.
Then go to Art A’Fair, our open-to-the-public celebration of our ChangeMakers and the vibrant art scene in St. Louis that will take place on June 23 at 7 p.m. The party will take over Cherokee Street with fire performers, local bands, live painting, body art and much more at multiple venues. Get your tickets here
.