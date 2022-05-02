Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

St. Louis Artists Wanted for RFT ChangeMaker Awards

By on Mon, May 2, 2022 at 10:07 am

Jomar Jackson paints at Loop Living. If you're an artist having an impact on your community, we want to hear about it. - COURTESY OF PAINTING FOR PEACE IN FERGUSON, A CHILDREN'S BOOK
COURTESY OF PAINTING FOR PEACE IN FERGUSON, A CHILDREN'S BOOK
Jomar Jackson paints at Loop Living. If you're an artist having an impact on your community, we want to hear about it.

The Riverfront Times is excited to announce our ChangeMaker Awards, which spotlight local emerging artists. We are giving $750 to four up-and-coming artists who have an outsized impact on their community. Plus, they'll each be profiled in the RFT.

We are looking for artists in any field including music, literature, painting, dance, acting, and more. If you make art, we want to hear about it!

Submit your nominations here. Self-nominations are encouraged, and don’t worry if someone already submitted your favorite artist. No matter if an artist gets 1 or 100 submissions every nominee is treated the same. Nominations are open until 11:59 p.m. May 13.

Then go to Art A’Fair, our open-to-the-public celebration of our ChangeMakers and the vibrant art scene in St. Louis that will take place on June 23 at 7 p.m. The party will take over Cherokee Street with fire performers, local bands, live painting, body art and much more at multiple venues. Get your tickets here.

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
More
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

lucas ave

This Downtown St. Louis Condo Offers City Life With Ease [PHOTOS]
It’s Bread Co., not Panera.

Hills People From the St. Louis Area Will Die On [PHOTOS]
This 4-Bedroom House on Utah Street Is the South City Dream [PHOTOS]

This 4-Bedroom House on Utah Street Is the South City Dream [PHOTOS]
There's a Replica of Jesus' Tomb in Missouri [PHOTOS]

There's a Replica of Jesus' Tomb in Missouri [PHOTOS]

Arts & Culture Slideshows

lucas ave

This Downtown St. Louis Condo Offers City Life With Ease [PHOTOS]
It’s Bread Co., not Panera.

Hills People From the St. Louis Area Will Die On [PHOTOS]
This 4-Bedroom House on Utah Street Is the South City Dream [PHOTOS]

This 4-Bedroom House on Utah Street Is the South City Dream [PHOTOS]
There's a Replica of Jesus' Tomb in Missouri [PHOTOS]

There's a Replica of Jesus' Tomb in Missouri [PHOTOS]

Arts & Culture Slideshows

lucas ave

This Downtown St. Louis Condo Offers City Life With Ease [PHOTOS]
It’s Bread Co., not Panera.

Hills People From the St. Louis Area Will Die On [PHOTOS]
This 4-Bedroom House on Utah Street Is the South City Dream [PHOTOS]

This 4-Bedroom House on Utah Street Is the South City Dream [PHOTOS]
There's a Replica of Jesus' Tomb in Missouri [PHOTOS]

There's a Replica of Jesus' Tomb in Missouri [PHOTOS]

Trending

Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? Features St. Louis in All Its Glory

By Jenna Jones

The city proclaimed April 28 "Nikki Glaser Day" in honor of the comedian's new show.

Your Drunk Ass Can Get a Free Lyft Home This Cinco de Mayo

By Jaime Lees

Your Drunk Ass Can Get a Free Lyft Home This Cinco de Mayo

St. Louis FAN EXPO Brings Sci-Fi Favorites to City

By Jenna Jones

The convention hits May 13 through May 15.

Cinco De Mayo on Cherokee Street and the People's Joy Parade Are Almost Here

By Jaime Lees

Don't miss out on the pineapple margs.

Digital Issue

April 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us