St. Louis Blues Roasts Crowd with 'Stranger Things' Look-Alike Game

St. Louis Blues games area always a good time. The hockey is fire, the food is on point and the vibe is high.
But the jumbotron in the Enterprise Center (1401 Clark Avenue, 314-622-5400)
always brings the party, too. It's gone viral before
for its funny matching game, but now it's going viral again for a funny thing that happened last month.
During an October 29 game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Blues camera pointed out folks in the crowd who were look-alikes to characters in Netflix's Stranger Things
.
Some look-alikes were honored, some look-alikes were insulted, but the crowd loved it either way.
