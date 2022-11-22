St. Louis Blues Roasts Crowd with 'Stranger Things' Look-Alike Game

The game started out benign, but soon insults were hurled

By on Tue, Nov 22, 2022 at 1:07 pm



St. Louis Blues games area always a good time. The hockey is fire, the food is on point and the vibe is high.

But the jumbotron in the Enterprise Center (1401 Clark Avenue, 314-622-5400) always brings the party, too. It's gone viral before for its funny matching game, but now it's going viral again for a funny thing that happened last month.

During an October 29 game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Blues camera pointed out folks in the crowd who were look-alikes to characters in Netflix's Stranger Things.

Some look-alikes were honored, some look-alikes were insulted, but the crowd loved it either way.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
Read More about Jaime Lees
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

I'm Going to Say It... Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Sucked

By Rosalind Early

Black Panther still

New Book Celebrates 150th Anniversary of Tower Grove Park

By Kasey Noss

An old photo of picnic-ers in the park.

St. Louis Area Spots to Watch the FIFA World Cup

By Rosalind Early

Soccer fans will be able to drink and watch the World Cup at these bars.

Review: La Rondine Is an Enjoyable Bittersweet Romantic Opera

By Tina Farmer

A woman dressed in 1920’s flapper style with a flower in her hair stands as a man dressed in trousers, vest and a shirt, kneels before her offering her praise, in a scene from Puccini’s opera ‘La Rondine’ at Winter Opera Saint Louis.

Digital Issue

November 16, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us