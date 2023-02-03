St. Louis Can Find Puppy Love at Angad Arts Hotel This Valentine’s

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo Get yourself some real-deal love this Valentine's.

Puppy love is in the air this Valentine's season. Literally.Theis partnering up with Stray Rescue of St. Louis on Wednesday, February 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. to spread the love to our furry companions with an adoption and fostering meetup. There's only one requirement for those attending the event: “Must Love Dogs!”On the first-floor gallery of the hotel attendees will be able to nosh on small bites and drink a signature cocktail or sip some wine as they learn more about Stray Rescue’s mission to provide forever homes to the more than 500 animals currently at its facility. At the event, attendees will be able to meet some of the adoptable dogs and potentially put in an application for adoption or fostering.Those who adopt pets are not only gaining love but are giving the animals a much needed home.“Sadly, we've seen a lot more abuse, and the need keeps growing instead of getting smaller,” says Natalie Thomson, director of marketing at Stray Rescue of St. Louis in a statement. “This year has been the worst by far. We have dogs in crates and are rescuing them quicker than they are leaving for adoption or foster.”Those who attend the event and end up adopting a forever friend will be entered into a giveaway to win a free night’s stay at the hotel with their new family member.Angad Arts Hotel and the Stray Rescue of Saint Louis have had a three year partnership after a nasty storm left many of the volunteers in a bind. Since then, their monthly program has welcomed the adorable pups for a little pampering and a calming stay in one of their tranquil and colorful rooms before surgery.