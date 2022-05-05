St. Louis Celebrates Free Comic Book Day With Multiple Events

click to enlarge Theo Welling Shoppers during the 2014 Free Comic Book Day.

Apotheosis Comics and Lounge (3206 South Grand Boulevard) celebrates the unofficial holiday through its traditional giveaway and a newly minted partnership with 4 Hands Brewing (1220 South Eighth Street, 314-436-1559). The partnership means a limited edition label for their State Wide hazy pale ale is being released along with the already-planned celebrations that include entertainment and drinks, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7.

The Fantasy Shop in St. Charles (2125 Zumbehl Road, 636-947-8330, fantasyshoponline.com/saint-charles) also joins in with cosplayers, food trucks, giveaways and frozen custard. Their celebration lasts from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Betty's Books (10 Summit Avenue, 314-279-1731) is also participating; they have a scheduled character appearance from Batman from 10:30 to 11 a.m., comic drawing stations from 2 to 4 p.m., and live music and a happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m.

Stop in to your favorite comic-book shop to participate in Free Comic Book Day. We'll continue to update this list as more events come in.