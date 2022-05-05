St. Louis Celebrates Free Comic Book Day With Multiple Events

Stop in to your favorite comic-book shop to participate in Free Comic Book Day. We'll continue to update this list as more events come in.
- Apotheosis Comics and Lounge (3206 South Grand Boulevard) celebrates the unofficial holiday through its traditional giveaway and a newly minted partnership with 4 Hands Brewing (1220 South Eighth Street, 314-436-1559). The partnership means a limited edition label for their State Wide hazy pale ale is being released along with the already-planned celebrations that include entertainment and drinks, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7.
- The Fantasy Shop in St. Charles (2125 Zumbehl Road, 636-947-8330, fantasyshoponline.com/saint-charles) also joins in with cosplayers, food trucks, giveaways and frozen custard. Their celebration lasts from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Betty's Books (10 Summit Avenue, 314-279-1731) is also participating; they have a scheduled character appearance from Batman from 10:30 to 11 a.m., comic drawing stations from 2 to 4 p.m., and live music and a happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m.